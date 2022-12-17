Appeals court clears the way to end removal of migrants under Title 42, setting up Supreme Court review

WASHINGTON – A federal appeals court Friday denied a request by conservative states seeking to keep in place a pandemic policy that allows the federal government to rapidly expel migrants in a legal battle over immigration and public health likely headed to the Supreme Court.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit blocked an effort by Republican officials in 19 states, including Texas and Arizona, to intervene in the case. The states already had signaled that they are prepared to file an emergency appeal to the Supreme Court.

At issue is a Trump-era policy known as Title 42 that permits Customs and Border Protection to expel migrants without the usual legal review to Mexico or to their home countries to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in holding facilities. The Biden administration announced in April that it intended to rescind the policy.

Last month, U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan in Washington vacated the policy and gave the Biden administration until Dec. 21 to end it. The administration appealed the decision but was moving to end its use next week. It was then that the Republican-led states stepped in, asking to join the lawsuit and temporarily block Sullivan's ruling.

But a three-judge panel of the appeals court denied that request in an unsigned order Friday. Two of the appeals court judges were nominated by Democratic presidents and the third was nominated by former President Donald Trump.

In earlier paperwork, the states signaled they were preparing to appeal an adverse ruling to the Supreme Court, likely on its emergency docket.

Contributing: Tami Abdollah

