Appeal to trace man after woman punched in racially motivated attack in Croydon

Police are asking do you recognise this man? (Supplied)

Detectives are appealing for more information after a woman was punched in the back of the head in a racially aggravated assault outside East Croydon Railway Station.

A 31-year-old woman had her hair pulled by the suspect, resulting in a portion to be ripped from her scalp, when she got off a Route 119 bus at approximately 6.45pm on 18 December last year.

The suspect then punched her in the back of the head causing her to fall.

The victim sustained facial injuries in the prolonged attack.

Detectives from the Roads and Transport Policing Command are investigating.

Detective Constable Becky Hughes, said: “Tackling violent crime, especially against women and girls, remains our main priority. This was an entirely unprovoked assault which continued whilst the victim was lying on the ground.

“I would urge anyone who was there, or who recognises the person whose image we have released today, to come forward. We need to identify and speak with him.”

There have been no arrests and enquiries continue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 07880 429486 or dialling 101 quoting reference CAD 5448/18Dec.

Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or tweet @MetCC with any information.