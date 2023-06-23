How to appeal parking and speeding tickets – and win

penalty charge notice parking fines speeding fines appeals

Whether it’s spending a few minutes too long in a private car park, or passing a cyclist too closely, it can feel like there’s a phalanx of wardens on Britain’s roads waiting to trip you up.

Private parking is well on its way to becoming a billion-pound-a-year industry, according to the RAC, which estimated around 11 million parking tickets were likely to have been issued in 2022-23 alone.

The industry has seen huge revenue increases over the past few years, and this is, in part, likely to be down to an increasing number of companies such as supermarkets, shopping centres and leisure facilities paying parking firms to patrol their car parks.

Similarly, the UK saw a record number of speeding tickets last year, with the total number of speeding convictions nearing 250,000.

A lot of these rules are to keep you and the rest of the public safe, and often you will be bang to rights, left with little option but to swallow your pride and cough up the cash. But these fines are also big business, and occasionally you will have been unfairly treated and have grounds to fight back.

Here, Telegraph Money explains when a traffic violation punishment could be deemed unfair and give you the tools you need to fight it.

When do I have to pay for a parking ticket?

The short answer: when you have broken the clearly stated terms and conditions of the car park where you left your car.

The long answer: it’s complicated. Sometimes the terms and conditions are not made clear enough, or there might have been a mistake on the part of the firm enforcing the ticket.

If this is the case, then you may have a case to challenge it. But how you do this will depend on the type of ticket – and who has issued it.

What are the different types of parking tickets?

Broadly speaking, there are two categories of ticket: those issued by an official body, usually a local authority, and those issued by private companies.

Official bodies tend to issue fines as a “penalty charge notice”, “fixed penalty notice” or “excess charge notice”.

Private parking firms typically issue fines called something like a “parking charge notice” – note the copycat acronym with an official “penalty charge notice”.

As Telegraph Money’s resident solicitor Gary Rycroft pointed out, parking charge notices from private firms are not actual fines, but instead “invoices” to collect payment for a perceived breach of the conditions.

He said: “Parking tickets issued for private land are very often made to look like the notices issued by a local authority. They are often put in yellow plastic covers and are called names similar to the official notices. But they are imposters, with no official legal status.”

The sorts of car parks which may be managed by a private company include hospitals, shopping centres or retail parks, and supermarkets.

Can I challenge an unfair local authority parking fine?

Local authority-issued tickets are legally enforceable, meaning you do have to pay. You will usually receive a discount if you pay within a set time period, often two weeks.

However, if you do feel you have a legitimate reason for arguing that the ticket should be nulled then the council or official body will have a clear procedure for processing appeals. They will usually be fairly reasonable if you can prove your case.

If your appeal is rejected then you will have to pay up, but most councils will honour the early payment discount if you appealed within the time limit.

Challenging an unfair private parking ticket

While parking tickets issued by private companies are not legally enforceable, making a challenge is still only worth doing if you genuinely feel that the ticket was issued unfairly. If you simply overstayed at a car park and the time limit was clearly stated then you are unlikely to be successful.

However, there are reasons that the ticket may be unfair, including mistakes on the ticket or a lack of signage.

Collect as much evidence as you can. This could include photographs of unclear signage, or that your car parked within designated bays.

Next, it is worth reporting the unfair ticket to the landowner, which will have contracted the company to run the car park. It may not be aware of the issue and this could be the quickest way to a resolution.

For example, one Telegraph Money reader was on holiday in the Lake District and had parked in the hotel car park. The hotel had failed to tell him clearly enough that he needed to register his vehicle to avoid a charge, and a week later he received seven parking tickets worth £700.

He contacted the hotel manager to explain the situation, and provided proof that he had told hotel staff that he had a vehicle in the car park, and his parking tickets were subsequently cancelled.

Lodging an appeal

The next step is to check whether the company issuing the ticket is part of a registered trade body: the British Parking Association or the International Parking Community.

If the answer is yes, then the best course of action is to follow the official appeals route. Firstly, complain directly to the company, stating your case and giving supporting evidence. If this is unsuccessful then the trade body will have an independent appeals process.

If the company is not part of a trade body then the picture is a little murkier. Some experts argue that you should not use the company’s appeals process as there is no independent oversight.

Instead, you could send a letter to the company, firmly stating your case and informing it that you do not intend to pay the fine.

Be aware that, if you choose to take this route, then the firm could choose to take you to court which, even if you are successful, will be costly and time consuming.

Mr Rycroft said: “In any court action it is possible to make an offer of settlement before the hearing date and always remember pursuing a court claim will be costing the company time and money.

“That said, they may feel compelled to see it through so they are not seen as a soft touch. Like any legal case, only defend it if you feel very confidently you have grounds to.”

Can I just ignore a private parking ticket?

If the parking firm is a member of a trade body, then it can apply to the DVLA for the details of the registered keeper of a vehicle to track you down, so ignoring the ticket is not advisable.

If it is not a member, then it won’t be able to make an application to the DVLA. However, that does not mean it doesn’t have access to other ways to track you, so think very carefully before simply ignoring a ticket.

Can I challenge a speeding ticket?

If you receive a speeding ticket, you will be offered a fine and a speed awareness course if it is your first offence.

Nick Freeman, the solicitor dubbed Mr Loophole, has successfully defended a number of celebrity clients in overturning fines for traffic violations.

However, he said: “If you are offered a course I would take it. It’s cheap and quite instructive, and you avoid the hassle of going to court. You get one chance every three years.”

If it is a case of mistaken identity, he said you should simply contact the enforcement body with evidence of this.

There could also be technical grounds to challenge a ticket if it was not issued within 14 days of the offence, or if the camera was not correct in tracking your speed.

However, he warned that your case could take as long as a year to come to court and could be costly. “If you are convicted you will have to pay the fine and a victim surcharge.”

Speeding myths

Contrary to popular belief, the police do not need to tell you when they are conducting speed traps, Mr Freeman said, and he advised using the Waze navigation app which will flag any upcoming patrols.

Similarly, your speedometer being inaccurate is not an excuse for speeding, but if this is the case then you could apply for an absolute discharge to at least avoid the points being added to your driving licence.

Temporary speed limits on motorways are enforceable just like any other limit, so you should follow the rules. And while Mr Freeman says that most police forces will not prosecute drivers who are up to 10pc + 1mph over the official limit, it is still a good idea to stick within the law.

What if I get a ticket for using my mobile phone?

The laws regarding mobile phone use behind the wheel have been toughened up in recent years. It used to be the case that your phone had to be used for “interactive communication” for it to be an offence.

But now, you could be prosecuted for any mobile phone use and handed six points. Mr Freeman says the new law makes it much harder than it was to challenge this kind of ticket.

