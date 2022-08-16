Appeal to find man after woman raped in south Tottenham

A CCTV image of the man police want to speak to (Met Police)

A picture has been released of a man police want to speak to after a woman was raped in South Tottenham.

The victim, who is in her 30s, was seriously sexually assaulted after being approached by a man she did not recognise on Houghton Road in the early hours of Saturday, June 25.

The suspect fled in the direction of West Green Road and police were alerted at 7.17am the same day by a third party. The Metropolitan Police said the woman is being supported by specially trained officers.

Detective constable Daniella Biggins said: “This was a traumatic ordeal for the victim and we are doing everything we can to support her and bring the perpetrator to justice.

“We are very keen to speak to the man in the CCTV images we have released and we would ask anyone who can identify him to come forward. We believe he can help us with our enquiries into this offence and we wish to speak to him as a matter of urgency.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting reference CAD 1632/25JUN. Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.