Apparently, NC lawmakers want you to sit in awful traffic for a lot longer | Opinion

Highway spending

Do you like the highway congestion and traffic flow in N.C. cities? Do you enjoy sitting in traffic jams or the endless waits trying to turn onto a busy but narrow highway?

In 2021, NCDOT said its highway funding was $11.6 billion short for committed projects over the next decade — and that doesn’t include necessary projects that are not on the list because there is not enough funding so they’re scheduled for the 2040s.

The legislature’s response: Cut taxes by $13 billion a year. Because, as state Sen. Bill Rabon says, “Today our tax system is competitive, lean, and allows us to continue making improvements that benefit all North Carolinians.”

Apparently those improvements don’t include providing relief to N.C. drivers.

Hank Durkin, Charlotte

New casinos

Regarding “NC could see up to 4 new casinos under proposed bill,” (July 21) and related articles:

Of all the things in the world the N.C. General Assembly could consider appropriate to invest in to spur economic growth, how did it land on casinos? Without fail, casinos invite addictions, often among those who can least afford one. New casinos will become a revenue source, effectively creating a tax without calling it a tax. Wealthy people are not likely to participate.

Renard Burris, Charlotte

No Labels

The writer is co-chair of No Labels and a former NC governor.

Ned Barnett’s July 20 Opinion piece on No Labels was remarkable for its casual reliance on insinuation in lieu of evidence.

One can disagree, but no one can say No Labels “refuses to specify what it stands for,” unless they didn’t bother to read past the introduction. The article mischaracterized No Labels as well as my record as governor, accusing me of falling in with the “right wing” while neglecting to mention our team’s landmark bipartisan policy and legislative achievements.

It’s our responsibility to earn Americans’ respect. But you owe readers intellectual honesty and professional diligence. This was a missed opportunity to inform readers of what No Labels stands for, what I stand for, and most importantly the choices voters can and should have in next year’s presidential election.

Story continues

Pat McCrory, Charlotte

LGBTQ rights

Every child deserves respect and dignity, regardless of sexual identity. The rights of LGBTQ students are under attack in North Carolina.

Soon the General Assembly will vote to override Gov. Cooper’s vetoes of three anti-transgender bills: the “Fairness in Women’s Sports Act,” which would bar transgender kids from some sports; the Parents’ Bill of Rights, which would limit what educators can talk about; and House Bill 808, which will ban gender affirming care for minors.

Our legislative leaders are more concerned about winning political points than about the lives and dignity of the children they’re using as political pawns. Transgender children are already under constant attack and discrimination. They deserve better.

Eileen Hanson-Kelly, Salisbury

Property taxes

Prior to the latest revaluation of homes in the Charlotte area, we were promised that the tax rates would be adjusted to create what is called a “revenue-neutral” effect on our wallets. In years past, this was done, and the property tax bill for our home was always at or close to what it had been previously after past revaluations. Not this year. We just received our property tax notification and our tax bill went up over 25%. While an increase like that is tough on everyone, it is especially tough on those of us on fixed incomes.

David Hyman, Charlotte

Beware of Barr

So, Bill Barr wants us to think he believes Donald Trump’s actions were “nauseating” and “despicable,” as he said in a CNN interview last week. He also wants us to believe he thinks “someone who engaged in that kind of bullying about a process that is fundamental to our system and to our self-government shouldn’t be anywhere near the Oval Office.” Yet, when asked if he would vote for Trump if he were the presidential nominee, Barr said: “I will have to wait to see what the situation is and I will pick my poison at that point.”

I call BS Barr.

Mary Gaertner, Charlotte