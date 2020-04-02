Apparently baby Archie Harrison is already settling into life in LA

Photo credit: Pool/Samir Hussein - Getty Images

Baby Archie Harrison isn't yet one year old, but he's already lived in three countries - so naturally, he's apparently taking on his latest life update with a smile. And a toothy one, at that!

Archie and his parents Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have recently moved from Vancouver Island to LA, and a People source revealed that they're embracing all the change in their lives, saying: “Like everyone, they are adjusting to [social distancing], being cautious and safe." They added that Archie is “teething and is a happy baby. I’m sure he is happy to be in the California sunshine.” Teething!!! So cute.

Another source told E! News that Meghan and Harry are “focused on Archie and their family as well. They are trying to make the best of it and are enjoying all the time together as a family.”

The 11-month-old has also apparently been: “loving doing FaceTime playdates with other small children they have in their lives.” Overall, he “brings a great deal of joy” to Harry and Meghan in “these scary times.”

Last month, Meghan opened up about Archie, saying, "oh yes, well he is 10 months now and is into everything," while back in January during a speech Harry said, "It has also been a privilege to meet so many of you, and to feel your excitement for our son Archie, who saw snow for the first time the other day and thought it was bloody brilliant!"

Hopefully he loves the LA sunshine just as much?

