‘An appalling attack’ on abortion rights. Gavin Newsom blasts draft Supreme Court opinion

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday night came out strongly against a draft U.S. Supreme Court decision that could end federal abortion rights, calling it “an appalling attack on the rights of women across this country.”

Newsom issued a statement in response to a draft of a Supreme Court opinion obtained by Politico that reveals the justices could strike down Roe v. Wade, a landmark 1973 decision that guaranteed the right to an abortion for all pregnant people.

The court won’t officially issue its decision for a couple of months. But if the draft decision prevails, it would be up to states to determine whether abortion care is legal for its residents.

“This is not an isolated incident, and it is not the end,” Newsom said in the statement. “We have a Supreme Court that does not value the rights of women, and a political minority that will stop at nothing to take those rights away. This won’t stop with choice and the right to privacy. They are undermining progress, and erasing the civil protections and rights so many have fought for over the last half century.”

“I’m furious that my own daughters and sons could grow up in an America that is less free than the one they were born into,” he added. “We have to wake up. We have to fight like hell. We will not be silenced.”