What is the Appalachian Trail? Google Doodle celebrates mountain range

It is the longest hiking-only footpath in the world (Google)

Google is celebrating the Appalachian Trail today (October 2) by dedicating its home screen to the 2,190-mile footpath that spans across 14 US states.

The description reads: “The Appalachian trail is the longest hiking-only footpath in the world, and has served sightseeing hikers for nearly 100 years.

“It traverses through dense forests, across rushing rivers, and over mountain summits along the east coast. On this day in 1968, The National Trails System Act established the Appalachian Trail as one of the country’s first National Scenic Trails.”

The doodle was created by Nate Swinehart, who trekked to the Appalachian Trail to conduct research for it.

What is the history of the Appalachian Trail?

The idea of the Appalachian Trail was first proposed in 1921 by Benton MacKaye, a forester, conservationist, and lifelong outdoorsman.

His original plan was titled An Appalachian Trail: A Project in Regional Planning, and outlined a stretch of several self-sustaining agricultural camps along the way.

Many like-minded people started joining his cause, and the community eventually became known as the Appalachian Trail Conference.

Where does the Appalachian Trail start and end?

In 1937, the Appalachian Trail became fully connected from Springer Mountain in Georgia to Mount Katahdin in Maine with the help of many trailblazers.

The following year, the trail was hit by a hurricane that went through New England. This took place shortly before the start of World War II and many of the people working on the trail were called to active duty.

Ten years later, a hiker named Earl Shaffer reported the first thru-hike from end-to-end and ignited a wave of interest. Over 14,000 people have completed the trek since.

The first woman to walk the trail in a single season was Peace Pilgrim in 1952, while the first solo woman to complete the hike was 67-year-old Emma Gatewood who completed the northbound trek in 1955.

In 1968, President Lyndon B. Johnson signed the National Trails System Act, declaring the Appalachian Trail as one of the first national scenic trails. It also became recognised as federal land. Finally, in 2014, the last major stretch of land was acquired, turning initial dreams for the trail into reality.

There are thousands of species of plants and animals that can be found on the Appalachian Trail. The American black bear is among the largest, and there are small mammal species along the trails including beavers, squirrels, river otters and chipmunks. Plants include oak and tulip trees.

The trail is maintained by various organizations, environmental advocacy groups, and governmental agencies.