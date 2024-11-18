Appalachian State Mountaineers play the Queens Royals for cross-conference game

Queens Royals (2-2) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (1-2)

Boone, North Carolina; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Appalachian State takes on Queens in out-of-conference action.

Appalachian State went 27-7 overall last season while going 15-0 at home. The Mountaineers averaged 78.4 points per game while shooting 47.5% from the field and 33.2% from 3-point range last season.

Queens finished 14-19 overall a season ago while going 1-16 on the road. The Royals averaged 7.0 steals, 2.7 blocks and 11.1 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press