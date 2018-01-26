Appalachian St. battles back, beats Little Rock 72-67 in OT

BOONE, N.C. (AP) -- O'Showen Williams had 13 points and Griffin Kinney added 10 with 12 rebounds as Appalachian State battled back to beat Little Rock 72-67 in overtime on Thursday night.

Appalachian State (9-13, 4-5 Sun Belt Conference) outscored the Trojans 13-8 in the extra period.

Appalachian State's Tyrel Johnson blocked Jaizec Lottie's layup with six seconds remaining in regulation to send the game into overtime.

Kinney made two free throws for a 59-58 lead with 2:46 left. The Mountaineers were scoreless from then on in regulation. Wadly Mompremier, who finished with a career-best 16 points, split a pair of free throws to tie the game with 44 seconds remaining.

Justin Forrest added 12 points and Isaac Johnson grabbed 10 rebounds for the Mountaineers.

Andre Jones had 15 points for Little Rock (5-16, 2-6).

Little Rock, leading 38-32 at the break, started fast in the second period to go ahead 43-32 early. Forrest drilled a trey as Appalachian State rallied and took the lead 55-53 when Kinney drove for a layup at the 7:32 mark.