New app tells you if your dog is getting enough exercise during lockdown

A clever new tool has launched to help dog owners calculate the number of laps their furry friends would need to walk around the garden in order to get enough exercise during lockdown.

The Work Out Your Walkies calculator enables owners to enter the breed of their dog, their dog's age, and the dimensions of their garden or outdoor space.

Once the information has been filled in, the app calculates the exact number of garden laps their dog needs to do each day based on recommended expert guidelines.

With lockdown and social isolation restrictions in place, many owners have been unable to head outside with their dogs as often as they once could. But, thanks to this online tool, owners can still provide their pups with the exercise they are used to.

An example of what the calculator will tell you includes...

Adult dogs (18 months - 7 years)

Dachshund (179 laps)

Pug (119 laps)

Springer Spaniel (238 laps)





Junior dogs (less than 18 months)

Labrador Retriever (160 laps)

Cockapoo (80 laps)

Great Dane (120 laps)





Senior dogs (over 7 years)

Jack Russell (80 laps)

German Shepherd (120 laps)

Cocker Spaniel (160 laps)





"It's more important than ever that you put yourself and your dog's health first and there's no reason why you can't do this from the comfort of your own home and garden," the team explains.



Photo credit: Money.co.uk

What if you don't have a garden?

If you don't have an outdoor space, there are still plenty of other ways you can keep your four-legged friends fit at home.

Nick Jones MA, dog behaviourist at Alpha Dog Behaviour, explains: "While making sure you have sufficient food and other essential items for your dog is key, there are so many things you can do that don't require leaving the house to ensure your best friend is fighting fit when all of this is over."

Looking for ideas to entertain your dog at home? Take a look at the five simple things you can do to entertain your pups without a garden.

