App store avalanche forecast as Apple bows to EU demands

Martin Coulter
·2 min read
FILE PHOTO: The Apple Inc logo is seen at the entrance to the Apple store, in Brussels

By Martin Coulter

LONDON (Reuters) - Apple's rivals are positioning themselves as the go-to alternative to its dominant App Store as the iPhone maker prepares to allow others on its devices in the European Union.

The bloc's Digital Markets Act (DMA) will force Apple and fellow tech giant Google to provide space for third-party app stores on their respective iOS and Android devices.

Under the DMA, which comes into effect on a rolling basis over the next two years, third-party alternatives will have an easier route to getting onto iPhones and Android devices.

And as components of the legislation come into effect, rivals from smaller startups to giants like Amazon and Microsoft may try to lure consumers and app developers alike away from Apple and Google.

Ben Wood, CMO of industry analysis firm CSS Insights, said he expects "an avalanche of app stores" in the near future.

"There's an emerging 'coalition of the willing', and all of them have a vested interest in no longer having to pay what they see as a tax to Apple," Wood told Reuters.

Apple and Google did not respond to requests for comment.

Android users can at present install apps from alternative sources, a process known as "sideloading", but this often requires them to switch off certain security settings.

Apple's apparent concessions on sideloading mark a win for industry leaders such as Twitter owner Elon Musk and Spotify CEO Daniel Ek, both of whom have bemoaned the company's 30% surcharge on purchases made via its App Store.

Rivals are plotting to bring frustrated developers over to their stores, promising lower commission fees and the potential for exclusivity deals with popular apps.

"Competition is a good way to improve services," said Paulo Trezentos, CEO of Portugal's Aptoide, which takes a 15% to 25% cut of in-app purchases.

Deals for exclusive content could drive competition in app stores in the same way as it has in the "streaming wars" between Netflix and challengers like Disney+ and Amazon Prime, Trezentos said, adding: "Netflix has content that HBO doesn't have ... App stores can be like that."

Paddle, a payments processor for software companies, has built its own rival to the App Store, which it hopes to launch in Europe once the DMA comes into effect.

"A 30% fee is actually fairly egregious when we look at it in comparison to how much it actually costs to process payments, and what Apple is actually offering," CEO Christian Owens said.

Owens said Paddle's in-app payments system would charge developers between 5% and 10% on transactions.

"The biggest hurdle they are going to need to overcome is the consumer," Wood at CSS Insights said.

(Reporting by Martin Coulter; Editing by Alexander Smith)

Latest Stories

  • Williamson scores 35 again, Pelicans top Suns 129-124 in OT

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson scored 35 points and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the short-handed Phoenix Suns 129-124 in overtime Sunday for their seventh straight victory. CJ McCollum added 29 for the Pelicans, who beat the Suns — playing without star guard Devin Booker because of tightness in his left hamstring — for the second time in three days and won for the 12th time in their last 14 games as they've surged to the Western Conference lead. Deandre Ayton had 28 points and 12 rebounds

  • Veteran midfielder Jonathan Osorio signs new three-year contract to stay in Toronto

    TORONTO — Veteran midfielder Jonathan Osorio has elected to stay in Toronto, rather than test the waters abroad. Osorio, whose contract with Toronto FC had expired, has signed a new three-year contract plus a 2026 option with Toronto, using targeted allocation money. The 30-year-old will be entering his 11th season in TFC colours next year. The targeted allocation money allows the club to buy down the salary cap charge for an existing player providing he earns more than the maximum salary budget

  • Canucks reportedly looking to trade Bo Horvat amid stalled contract talks

    It's looking more and more like captain Bo Horvat's time with the Vancouver Canucks is nearing the end.

  • At 41, Craig Anderson is doing what few goalies have done in NHL history

    At 41-years-old, Craig Anderson is defying Father Time with strong play for the Buffalo Sabres. But how does he stack up with other goalies that starred over the age of 40 in NHL history?

  • Rantanen scores 3rd in OT, Avalanche rally past Blues 3-2

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Mikko Rantanen scored in the final seconds of regulation and the first minute of overtime to complete his fifth career hat trick and give the Colorado Avalanche a 3-2 win over the St. Louis Blues on Sunday. “We’re missing a lot of guys, a lot of veteran guys, especially up front,” Rantanen said. “I try to do my best, and even little bit more, in this situation. We need a lot to win games, and tonight was one of those.” Rantanen's second goal of the game came with nine seconds le

  • Women's hockey league plans to double salary cap to $1.5M US

    The Premier Hockey Federation is doubling down on women's hockey by announcing plans to increase its salary cap to $1.5 million US per team for the 2023-24 season in an aggressive bid to deepen its talent pool by offering players an opportunity to earn a living wage. The increase, announced Wednesday morning, will double each team's current cap of $750,000 this season, and is part of an overall $25 million, three-year commitment approved by the league's board of governors 11 months ago. The PHF

  • A friendly shawarma shop unwittingly serves up comfort during a difficult World Cup

    Chris Jones is in Qatar covering the men's World Cup for CBC Sports. People who spend a lot of time on the road develop coping strategies. One of the lessons I've learned — from astronauts, actually — is that you can't fight your environment. You need to accept the new rules, new rhythms, of your temporary home and adapt to them. It's never the other way around. This has been a strange World Cup for a host of reasons. Normally, the tournament is held across an entire country, so you're constantl

  • Jets move Wilson up to No. 2 QB, still expect White to start

    FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson is moving up on the New York Jets' quarterback depth chart this week. Coach Robert Saleh announced Wednesday the benched former starter is being promoted from No. 3 to the backup behind current starter Mike White, who is dealing with a rib injury but is expected to make his fourth straight start Sunday against the Detroit Lions. “Zach's been doing a great job,” Saleh said. “He has been deliberate in his approach over the last three weeks. He's been holding h

  • Steelers' Pickett exits, returns, then placed in protocol

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said he didn't know “the details regarding the sequence” that led to rookie quarterback Kenny Picket initially being cleared to play before being put into concussion protocol during a 16-14 loss to Baltimore on Sunday. Pickett was shaken up after getting sacked by Baltimore linebacker Roquan Smith at the end of Pittsburgh's first drive. He was evaluated by medical personnel and cleared to return, playing one more series before being ruled o

  • AFC-leading Bills overcome elements, beat White, Jets 20-12

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen threw a touchdown pass and ran for a score on consecutive possessions and the Buffalo Bills persevered through wet, chilly and windy conditions to beat a banged-up Mike White and the AFC East-rival New York Jets 20-12 on Sunday. Allen’s 24-yard touchdown pass to Knox in the closing minute of the second quarter led to Buffalo scoring on four consecutive drives, capped by a pair of field goals by Tyler Bass, including a 49-yarder. The AFC-leading Bills (10-3) w

  • 3 potential trade destinations for Canucks’ Bo Horvat

    While Bo Horvat has publicly stated that he does not want to discuss his future, that won't stop the hockey world from speculating over trade destinations for the Canucks captain.

  • Patriots rally for 27-13 win over Cardinals, Murray hurt

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Mac Jones threw for 235 yards, Raekwon McMillan had a crucial fumble return for a touchdown and the New England Patriots rallied for a 27-13 win on Monday night over the Arizona Cardinals, who lost starting quarterback Kyler Murray in the first quarter to a potentially serious knee injury. New England trailed 13-10 at the break but tied the game at 13-all early in the third quarter after a short field goal. The Patriots got their game-changing play and a 20-13 lead later i

  • Reports: Blue Jays agree to deal with right-hander Chris Bassitt pending physical

    TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays have agreed to a deal with right-hander Chris Bassitt pending a physical, according to multiple media reports. ESPN's Jeff Passan reported the deal to be worth US$63 million over three years. The 33-year-old is an imposing figure on the mound at six-foot-five and 220 pounds. Bassitt has a 46-34 record with a 3.45 earned-run average, 671 strikeouts and 228 walks in 737 1/3 innings pitched with the Chicago White Sox, Oakland and the New York Mets. He was 15-9 with a

  • Predators forward Michael McCarron enters assistance program

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville Predators forward Michael McCarron has entered the player assistance program of the NHL and NHL Players’ Association. The league and the union announced the move Sunday without specifying why McCarron entered the program. The NHL and NHLPA started the player assistance program in 1996, giving players access to a confidential phone line and counselors in each city in the league. The jointly funded group assists players and their families with mental health, subst

  • Ovechkin scores 800th goal as Capitals beat Blackhawks 7-3

    CHICAGO (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored three times to become the third NHL player with 800 career goals, and the streaking Washington Capitals beat the lowly Chicago Blackhawks 7-3 on Tuesday night. Nic Dowd, Anthony Mantha, Trevor van Riemsdyk and Dmitry Orlov also scored as Washington earned its fifth straight win. Conor Sheary had two assists, and Charlie Lindgren made 26 stops. The Capitals went 6-2-1 during a nine-game stretch that had only one home date. Chicago dropped to 1-11-1 in its last

  • Purdy, 49ers topple Seahawks 21-13, win NFC West

    SEATTLE (AP) — Rookie Brock Purdy a pair of touchdown passes to George Kittle, and the San Francisco 49ers won their first NFC West title since 2019, beating the Seattle Seahawks 21-13 on Thursday night. Despite using their third starting quarterback this season, the 49ers (10-4) continued to show they might be the class of the NFC alongside Philadelphia. San Francisco won its seventh straight, using its stifling defense to frustrate Seattle into countless mistakes. The Niners got a handful of b

  • Falcons release RB Williams after injury-shortened season

    FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons on Tuesday released running back Damien Williams, the veteran who never returned after a rib injury in his first game with the team. The release of Williams came one day after coach Arthur Smith announced rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder will start in Sunday's game at New Orleans. Marcus Mariota has been benched, leaving his status for the remainder of the season uncertain. Smith said the switch to Ridder was performance based, but added Mariota is

  • Falcons' Ridder has 4-game audition at QB with Mariota on IR

    FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons will have more on the line than retaining hope in the weak NFC South race as rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder makes his debut as the starter on Sunday at New Orleans. That game is the start of a four-week audition for Ridder that could help determine the Falcons' long-term plan at quarterback. Ridder was named the starter by coach Arthur Smith on Monday. On Wednesday, the Falcons lost their only experienced quarterback when they announced that form

  • Is Maple Leafs' Nick Robertson injury-prone?

    Forward Nick Robertson will be out of the Maple Leafs lineup for six-to-eight weeks after suffering a shoulder injury but is the latest setback for the 21-year-old part of a more worrying trend?

  • Flames defenceman Chris Tanev leaves game after taking shot to head

    MONTREAL — Flames defenceman Chris Tanev was helped off the ice after taking a slap shot to the head in the second period of Calgary's 2-1 shootout loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Monday. During a 5-on-3 penalty kill, Tanev attempted to block a slap shot from Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki. The shot hit Tanev in the side of his head and the he fell on the ice as the Bell Centre crowd fell silent. "It's tough, I mean, he doesn't stay down very often," said Calgary goaltender Jacob Markstrom. "So