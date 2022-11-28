New App, FansView, Leverages Innovative Software to Connect Fans with Star Athletes

FansView
·3 min read

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 28, 2022 / While fans are becoming aware of interactive VR & AR and the opportunity to experience professional athletes "live" on social media platforms, FansView presents itself as a direct-to-consumer platform that removes the complex nature of seemingly forced media interactions between fans.

FansView wants to remove media influence from the press and create a wholesome environment that gives athletes a real-time support system and fans the dreamlike opportunity to "FaceTime" them. Fans interested in speaking directly with their heroes can now connect with like-minded groups to question, review game material, and discuss the results of games using this cutting-edge software platform.

This space created the first-ever, fan-curated streaming interface focused on building a bridge between sports professionals and passionate fans. In addition, the FansView platform supports the recording of your own hot takes and opinions. Known as FansBreakdown, this unique approach to sports highlights gives fans the extraordinary opportunity to break down analytics and record their own thoughts for other sports enthusiasts to indulge in.

FansView, Monday, November 28, 2022, Press release picture
FansView was launched after the post-game interview cliche became outdated and in need of a refresh. Instead of giving fans a generic post-game experience that drains athletes' capacity, Fansview emerged to provide an authentic environment where everyone involved could engage and enhance the overall experience. FansView's consistent efforts at manifesting its vision have helped it succeed in today's hypercompetitive startup landscape.

Through the mobile application, fanatics may continue to grow their interest in athletes across the entire gamut, including the NFL, NCAAF, NBA, MLB, and UFC. The company plans on driving ambition that ultimately enhances the sports community and gives them a wider personalized environment that digitizes relationships on and off the field. Sports fans are some of the most passionate groups of people on this planet, and FansView wants to expand on this dynamic properly. Fans of other sports also have this unique value-add coming to them, with the company planning on extending its reach to the realms of the NCAAB, WNBA, and soccer communities focused on becoming a credible leader in the sports technology sector.

FansView, Monday, November 28, 2022, Press release picture
The professional sports space is moving heavier onto digital domains, and authorities like FansView are making the game more accessible for everyone. Just in time for the arrival of the Winter NFL primetime, users on the FansView platform can experience their favorite athletes on the field and off with the service comprising many prominent names in sports. Founders Agim Lolovic & Anton Rukaj have evolved this idea into an inclusive one-stop shop for fans in the form of FansView. With the platform being the first of its kind, early users can benefit from a concrete community of support and separate their love of sports from the rest of their interests. FansView is the sports lover's dream, and if you want to experience your favorite athletes in a new light, check out how FansView might change your life at fansviewapp.com.

About:

FansView is a mobile application that allows users to have a never before seen interactive digital experience. Based on fan-curated content, FansView allows 1:1 interactions with notable athletes and users to contribute towards meaningful conversations among other app users, taking out the media's role as the mediators.

Contact:

FansView Team
Marketing@fansviewapp.com
@fansview_app
www.fansviewapp.com

