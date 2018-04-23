Here's Why the Arkansas Tennis Team Played Tennessee State Six Times in One Day

Talk about beating up on an opponent.

After a surprising run to the semifinals of the SEC Championships, Arkansas' women's tennis team entered the final day of the season with a 10-16 record. But in order to be considered for the NCAA tourney, they needed to win at least half their games. Sounds like a lost season, right?

Well, apparently the Arkansas coaches had another idea. They scheduled six matches with Tennessee State on the same day and won all six, giving them to a .500 record and hope for another match.

What do you do when you're a 10-16 tennis team that just made a surprise run in the SEC tournament, when NCAA rules dictate that you be at least .500 to receive NCAA tourney consideration? Play Tennessee State six times in one day. pic.twitter.com/iY7VEzpjyH — David Ching (@davidching77) April 23, 2018

I must say, it was a pretty smart move from Arkansas' coaches.

The team was ranked No. 11 in the conference heading into last weekend's SEC tournament and defeated Missouri, Auburn and South Carolina before losing to Florida in the semifinals. Now that they have qualified for consideration, the team now awaits the NCAA's decision.