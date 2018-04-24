'Well deserved’ - Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp salutes Salah on PFA award

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has praised Mohamed Salah after winning the PFA Players' Player of the Year award.

The Egypt international saw off competitions from Manchester City trio David Silva, Kevin De Bruyne, and Leroy Sane as well as Tottenham striker Harry Kane and Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea to nick the prize

The attacker has been in a terrific form since joining the Anfield outfit, scoring 41 goals and contributing 11 assists across all competitions.

Reacting to the feat during his press conference ahead of AS Roma game, Klopp said: Fantastic. I’m really happy for him. He can be really proud of that, it’s a fantastic achievement.”

“I think if all the other players vote for you that means the most to all players. I didn’t speak to him afterwards because obviously, he was in London yesterday.

“But he will be back today and then I can tell him what I want to tell him face to face. It’s great. But he knows the season is not finished so far.

“There are a lot of things to come but I’m sure it’s a nice boost for him. And I really have to say, in a season like this when Kevin de Bruyne plays a season like he played, it makes it even more special. If anybody else would have voted, not the players, then I think it’s different.

“But the players know how difficult it is to score that many goals and to be involved in that many goals. So I really think it’s well deserved.”

Salah will be looking to continue the impressive form when the Reds take on his former club Roma in Tuesday’s Champions League game. semi-final clash.



