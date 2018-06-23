'This is for the180 million Nigerians' - Ndidi lead Eagles' cheers after Iceland win

Sporting News
Ahmed Musa got the all-important goals that put the West Africans in the running for a second-round spot

'This is for the180 million Nigerians' - Ndidi lead Eagles' cheers after Iceland win

Ahmed Musa got the all-important goals that put the West Africans in the running for a second-round spot

Nigeria put in a spirited second-half performance to see off Iceland 2-0 in their World Cup Group D crunch tie at Volgograd Arena on Friday evening.

Two well-taken goals by Ahmed Musa ensured the Super Eagles revive hopes of reaching the second round of the global fiesta, after their lacklustre showing in their opener against Croatia.

Relieved by the feat, combative midfielder Wilfred Ndidi led Gernot Rohr's charges in applauding, and dedicating their display against the Vikings to the fans.


MORE: Lifeline for Leo? Messi has Musa magic to thank as Nigeria give Argentina hope | Awesome second-half performance put Nigeria on the verge | GALLERY: Musa's brace gift Nigeria World Cup lifeline | ‘This is Nigeria’ – Super Eagles’ victory over Iceland sends Twitter into frenzy

What to Read Next

Back