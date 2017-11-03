'It sure puts us on the map': Fort St. John and Dawson Creek fill up for World Hockey Challenge

For the second time in three years, Dawson Creek and Fort St. John are teaming up to host the World Under-17 Hockey challenge, a key stepping stone in the path of many future hockey superstars.

"It's good, fast, wicked fast hockey," said Ross de Boer, co-chair of the tournament steering committee in Fort St. John.

"Folks in this area don't often get to see this caliber of hockey in their hometowns."

The tournament, which runs from Nov. 5 to 11, showcases players on three Canadian and five international teams.

It's also an opportunity to showcase the two Northeast B.C. cities as they welcome hundreds of players, coaches and fans to a region they may not otherwise visit.

Dawson Creek Mayor Dale Bumstead said the fact the tournament is returning so soon is directly attributable to the hospitality of the two communities.

"I remember one of the Team Canada coaches telling me how welcoming people were to them throughout the city," he wrote in a Facebook post.

"He said, 'I played professional hockey and in World Hockey tournaments around the world and the job you guys did with this was as good as I have seen!'"

According to Hockey Canada, more than 1,600 NHL draft picks have played in the tournament, including Marc-André Fleury, Alexander Ovechkin and Connor McDavid.

Aside from the opportunity to watch fast-paced hockey, the tournament provides other benefits.

According to the city of Fort St. John, an estimated $1.2 million of economic activity was generated for the community in 2015, plus $2.7 million in Dawson Creek.

Pre-tournament exhibition games were played Nov. 2 and the city was already "packed" according to Dawson Creek Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Kathleen Connelly.

"There's not one room available in all of town," she said. "Not even a room for a mouse."