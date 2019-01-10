Here's How to Get Sports Illustrated's Clemson Tigers National Championship Covers

The Clemson Tigers won their third national championship in program history Monday night over the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence put on a dazzling performance, throwing for 347 yards and and three touchdowns with zero interceptions. Lawrence looked like he was playing with ease in the 44–16 victory, while Alabama signal-caller Tua Tagovailoa had a rough night that included two interceptions.

To commemorate the Tigers' second national title under head coach Dabo Swinney, you can purchase Sports Illustrated's Clemson championship cover.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

You can also purchase a special championship commemorative issue.

If you're looking to relive Clemson's magical championship season, then we've got you covered with our commemorative 2019 Clemson championship package. You can purchase the full package here. It includes SI's exclusive Clemson commemorative issue, an 11x14 2019 Championship cover, and one of year Sports Illustrated (39 print issues).