New Year's Six bowl games: Dates, times, matchups and how to watch

Here is the full schedule and where to watch all of the New Year's Six games.

New Year's Six bowl games: Dates, times, matchups and how to watch

Here is the full schedule and where to watch all of the New Year's Six games.

The College Football Playoff field has been set, and the New Year's Six games have been matched up. There's still a lot of college football left to be played as we prepare to ring in 2019.

This year, the New Year's Six bowls include the Peach (Michigan vs. Florida), Rose (Washington vs. Ohio State), Fiesta (LSU vs. UCF), Sugar (Georgia vs. Texas), Cotton (Clemson vs. Notre Dame) and Orange (Alabama vs. Oklahoma). The Cotton and Orange bowls also serve as the College Football Playoff semifinal matchups.

Sporting News has everything you need to know about the New Year's Six.

When are the New Year's Six being played?

The New Year's Six will be split up between Dec. 29, 2018 and Jan. 1, 2019. The Peach, Cotton and Orange bowls will all take place on Dec. 29, while the Fiesta, Rose and the Sugar bowls will all be played on New Year's Day.

Where are the New Year's Six being played?

The six bowl games will all be played in different locations. Here is where each game is being played:

Bowl Game

Venue

Location

Peach Bowl

Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Atlanta

Cotton Bowl

AT&T Stadium

Arlington, Texas

Orange Bowl

Hard Rock Stadium

Miami Gardens, Fla.

Fiesta Bowl

State Farm Stadium

Glendale, Ariz.

Rose Bowl

Rose Bowl

Pasadena, Calif.

Sugar Bowl

Mercedes-Benz Superdome

New Orleans

What teams are playing in the New Year's Six games?

Teams

Bowl Game

No. 7 Michigan (10-2) vs. No. 10 Florida (9-3)

Peach Bowl

No. 2 Clemson (13-0) vs. No. 3 Notre Dame (12-0)

Cotton Bowl

No. 1 Alabama (13-0) vs. No. 4 Oklahoma (12-1)

Orange Bowl

No. 8 UCF (12-0) vs. No. 11 LSU (9-3)

Fiesta Bowl

No. 6 Ohio State (12-1) vs. No. 9 Washington (10-3)

Rose Bowl

No. 5 Georgia (11-2) vs. No. 15 Texas (9-4)

Sugar Bowl

Where can I watch the New Year's Six?

Each of the New Year's Six games will be aired nationally on ESPN. They can also be streamed online at WatchESPN.

Full New Year's Six schedule:

Date

Bowl Game

Teams

Time/TV

Dec 29

Peach Bowl

No. 7 Michigan vs. No. 10 Florida

Noon ET/ ESPN

Dec. 29

Cotton Bowl

No 2. Clemson vs. No. 3 Notre Dame

4 p.m. ET/ ESPN

Dec. 29

Orange Bowl

No. 1 Alabama vs. No 4. Oklahoma

8 p.m. ET/ ESPN

Jan. 1

Fiesta Bowl

No. 8 UCF vs. No. 11 LSU

1 p.m. ET/ ESPN

Jan. 1

Rose Bowl

No. 6 Ohio State vs. No. 9 Washington

5 p.m. ET/ ESPN

Jan. 1

Sugar Bowl

No. 5 Georgia vs. No. 15 Texas

8:45 p.m. ET/ ESPN

