New Year's Six bowl games: Dates, times, matchups and how to watch
The College Football Playoff field has been set, and the New Year's Six games have been matched up. There's still a lot of college football left to be played as we prepare to ring in 2019.
This year, the New Year's Six bowls include the Peach (Michigan vs. Florida), Rose (Washington vs. Ohio State), Fiesta (LSU vs. UCF), Sugar (Georgia vs. Texas), Cotton (Clemson vs. Notre Dame) and Orange (Alabama vs. Oklahoma). The Cotton and Orange bowls also serve as the College Football Playoff semifinal matchups.
When are the New Year's Six being played?
The New Year's Six will be split up between Dec. 29, 2018 and Jan. 1, 2019. The Peach, Cotton and Orange bowls will all take place on Dec. 29, while the Fiesta, Rose and the Sugar bowls will all be played on New Year's Day.
Where are the New Year's Six being played?
The six bowl games will all be played in different locations. Here is where each game is being played:
Bowl Game
Venue
Location
Peach Bowl
Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Atlanta
Cotton Bowl
AT&T Stadium
Arlington, Texas
Orange Bowl
Hard Rock Stadium
Miami Gardens, Fla.
Fiesta Bowl
State Farm Stadium
Glendale, Ariz.
Rose Bowl
Rose Bowl
Pasadena, Calif.
Sugar Bowl
Mercedes-Benz Superdome
New Orleans
What teams are playing in the New Year's Six games?
Teams
Bowl Game
No. 7 Michigan (10-2) vs. No. 10 Florida (9-3)
No. 2 Clemson (13-0) vs. No. 3 Notre Dame (12-0)
No. 1 Alabama (13-0) vs. No. 4 Oklahoma (12-1)
No. 8 UCF (12-0) vs. No. 11 LSU (9-3)
No. 6 Ohio State (12-1) vs. No. 9 Washington (10-3)
No. 5 Georgia (11-2) vs. No. 15 Texas (9-4)
Where can I watch the New Year's Six?
Each of the New Year's Six games will be aired nationally on ESPN. They can also be streamed online at WatchESPN.
Full New Year's Six schedule:
Date
Bowl Game
Teams
Time/TV
Dec 29
Peach Bowl
No. 7 Michigan vs. No. 10 Florida
Noon ET/ ESPN
Dec. 29
Cotton Bowl
No 2. Clemson vs. No. 3 Notre Dame
4 p.m. ET/ ESPN
Dec. 29
Orange Bowl
No. 1 Alabama vs. No 4. Oklahoma
8 p.m. ET/ ESPN
Jan. 1
Fiesta Bowl
No. 8 UCF vs. No. 11 LSU
1 p.m. ET/ ESPN
Jan. 1
Rose Bowl
No. 6 Ohio State vs. No. 9 Washington
5 p.m. ET/ ESPN
Jan. 1
Sugar Bowl
No. 5 Georgia vs. No. 15 Texas
8:45 p.m. ET/ ESPN