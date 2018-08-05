'Save Urban Meyer' petition has more than 26K signatures

An online petition titled "Save Urban Meyer" has already reached its original goal of 25,000 signatures.

Buckeye fan Blake Firestone created the petition Thursday for the Ohio State coach and wants it to show OSU athletic director Gene Smith that fans want the Buckeyes football coach to keep his position.

"Urban Meyer is on the hot seat and can be wrongfully fired from Ohio State it is up to us Buckeye Nation to help him not just for him but for THE Ohio State University and the great state of Ohio!" the petition reads.

As of Sunday evening, the petition has 26,158 signatures. The goal is now 35,000.

Meyer was placed on administrative leave Wednesday after Courtney Smith, the ex-wife of former Buckeyes assistant coach Zach Smith, said Meyer knew of two alleged domestic assaults in 2015.

Accorting to Courtney Smith, she and Meyer's wife, Shelley, exchanged texts after the situation and Shelley said she told her husband.

However, Smith wasn't fired until July 23 when the incident became public. Meyer denied knowing of the situation at the recent Big Ten Media Days, but he later released a statement after his suspension saying he had reported the assaults in 2015. He also apologized for his comments on the scandal.

Another Buckeye fan, Jeff Hamms, has organized a rally in support of Meyer. It's scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday outside Ohio State’s football stadium.