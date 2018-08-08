'Last Chance U' Season 4 to feature Independence Community College again

"Last Chance U" is heading back to Independence Community College for a second season with the Pirates and the show's fourth season overall, Netflix announced Wednesday.

After two seasons of keeping up with East Mississippi Community College in Scooba, Miss., the show moved to Independence, Kan., for the third season.

Viewers of the series got a glimpse of a JUCO dynasty in EMCC the first two seasons, while Independence showed a program trying to build a winning tradition under coach Jason Brown, who was hired by ICC in 2016.

Season 3 of "Last Chance U" centered around a 2017 Pirates squad that went 9-2 and won the program's first Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference title since 1977. Meanwhile, EMCC went 11-1 in 2017 and beat Arizona Western 31-28 in the national championship game.

Season 4 will focus on Independence's 2018 season and will be released in the summer of 2019. ICC opens its season on Aug. 23 with a road contest against Dodge City Community College.