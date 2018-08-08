'Last Chance U' Renewed For Fourth Season, Returns To Independence Community College

Fans of Netflix's Emmy-nominated hit series "Last Chance U" can officially rejoice.

The documentary, which offers an unfiltered look into the experience of playing junior college football, has been renewed for a fourth season. The series will return to Independence, Kan., to follow the Independence Community College Pirates for a second straight season.

In a statement, director and executive producer Greg Whiteley expressed his excitement for the series' return to Indy to follow the Pirates and head coach Jason Brown.

"Coach Brown has recruited a number of players this season who have compelling back stories and it seems the Jayhawk conference as a whole has seen a surge in recruiting," Whiteley said in a statement. "As such, we feel that a return trip to Kansas is warranted. After visiting the ICC campus last week and meeting the new players, I think Season 4 could be our best season yet."

Netflix first released "Last Chance U" in 2016 and followed East Mississippi Community College through its first two seasons. The series switched to ICC last year.

The critically-acclaimed series was named "Best Episodic Series" by the International Documentary Association in 2016.