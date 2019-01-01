'Flat-out' 2019 Formula E races will reduce unpredictability
ABB FIA Formula E champion Lucas di Grassi believes that flat-out races with the series' new Gen2 cars will result in less in-race strategy variation and unpredictability.
BMW's Antonio Felix da Costa won the first race of FE's Gen2 era from pole at the 2018/19 season opener in Saudi Arabia.
He was overtaken during the race by Jean-Eric Vergne's DS Techeetah car, but the reigning champion then had to serve a drivethrough penalty for exceeding the maximum permitted power limit.
Drivers were understood to be pushing at the maximum throughout the race, and although energy levels were aided by a late safety-car period it has been suggested that cars could have completed the distance flat-out even without that intervention.
Audi driver di Grassi, who finished ninth in Ad Diriyah, said losing the element of in-race energy management could also result in less entertaining races.
"What we had in Formula E is that energy management played a good part of the race strategy," he told Autosport.
"So you could use more energy in the beginning; you could use more energy in the end.
"But if you go flat out everybody does the same thing. It takes away racing capacity; racing unpredictability."
Da Costa said flat-out races are what FE should be aiming for, not only to challenge drivers but to also send a wider positive message about electric vehicles.
"This is cooler, we're going back to a flat-out race," he said.
"[Ad Diriyah] was pretty much a flat-out race from the beginning to the end and no car change.
"Your concentration levels, especially on a track like that, have to be a little bit higher as well. It's the way it should be.
"We wanted to pass the message that electric cars have the range to do a full race without having to be swapped."
