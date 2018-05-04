Who's your favorite? For Jimmie Johnson's 4-year-old daughter, it's Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports comes into Dover International Speedway’s race weekend with optimism, with Jimmie Johnson and Chase Elliott leading the charge of likely contenders. But Johnson indicated Friday morning that his teammate may have a rooting section from a close-to-home source — his 4-year-old daughter, Lydia. “Chase is a great guy and Lydia’s favorite driver, but …

But Johnson indicated Friday morning that his teammate may have a rooting section from a close-to-home source — his 4-year-old daughter, Lydia.

“Chase is a great guy and Lydia’s favorite driver, but it’s time for Dad to win,” Johnson said.

Whether that vote of confidence from the youngest of the Johnson clan means Elliott is her favorite besides her father remains untold. But family favoritism aside, both Hendrick teammates have statistical reasons for hope in Sunday’s AAA 400 Drive for Autism (2 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM). Johnson is the defending race winner with 11 of his 83 career wins coming at the Monster Mile.

Elliott, meanwhile, has finished among the top five in all four of his career Monster Energy Series starts at Dover, including a runner-up result last October.

It seems a Victory Lane trip for either driver on Sunday would prompt some cheering from within the Johnson household.