Here's everyone who has earned more than $1 million on the PGA Tour this season (and the number will amaze you)

Thanks to Brooks Koepka's performance at Shinnecock Hills, Curtis Strange is no longer the answer to one of golf's more wonky questions: Who was the last player to win back-to-back U.S. Open titles? Yet Strange will forever be the solution to another piece of golf trivia: Who was the first golfer to earn $1 million in a single season on the PGA Tour.

Thirty years ago this coming November, the World Golf Hall of Famer won the season-ending Nabisco Championship in a Monday playoff over Tom Kite at Pebble Beach, earning $360,000 and pushing his year-long haul to $1,147,644. "I guess the first one to do it is the one everybody will talk about," Strange said at the time. "But a couple of years from now, four or five guys will be doing it. It's kind of like Arnold Palmer becoming the first player to win $1 million in a career [in 1968]. Now there are 40 or 50 who've done it."

Oh, how clairvoyant Strange proved to be. Fast forward to 2018 and through last week's Northern Trust, the number of golfers who have cracked the $1 million in this latest PGA Tour season (official money) is an impressive 114, which is believed to be an all-time high. Indeed, every golfer in the field at this week's Dell Technologies Championship is on this list.

The number of season-long millionaires is up from 102 during the 2016-'17 and 107 from 2015-'16.

As for the number of golfers who have earned at least $1 million in PGA Tour events during their careers, well that number is now at 556 and counting. Sam Ryder became the latest this past weekend at Ridgewood Country Club, taking home $59,850 for his T-28 finish. He didn't earn enough FedEx Cup points to move on to the season's second playoff event, but his cash reward pushed him to $1,046,166 in winnings on tour.

Makes you wish you had put a few more hours on the range when you were a teenager, now, doesn't it?

Here is the current PGA Tour money list updated through the Northern Trust:

Rank, Player, Events (Wins), Money

1: Justin Thomas, 20 (3), $8,154,693

2: Dustin Johnson, 17 (3), $7,499,752

3: Brooks Koepka, 14 (2), $6,673,792

4: Bryson DeChambeau, 23 (2), $6,189,009

5: Justin Rose, 15 (2), $5,814,678

6: Bubba Watson, 21 (3), $5,242,048

7: Jason Day, 17 (2), $4,832,761

8: Tony Finau, 25, $4,805,338

9: Patrick Reed, 23 (1), $4,708,018

10: Webb Simpson, 23 (1), $4,670,167





















11: Francesco Molinari, 18 (2), $4,650,042

12: Phil Mickelson, 21 (1), $4,270,332

13: Patrick Cantlay, 20 (1), $3,708,414

14: Rickie Fowler, 18, $3,703,337

15: Jon Rahm, 17 (1), $3,663,668

16: Rory McIlroy, 15 (1), $3,609,521

17: Kyle Stanley, 23, $3,538,586

18: Marc Leishman, 22, $3,472,421

19: Tiger Woods, 15, $3,439,862

20: Tommy Fleetwood, 16, $3,386,469



















21: Patton Kizzire, 26 (2), $3,340,271

22: Paul Casey, 17 (1), $3,315,521

23: Kevin Na, 23 (1), $3,234,516

24: Xander Schauffele, 24, $3,224,138

25: Aaron Wise, 26 (1), $3,133,517

26: Pat Perez, 21 (1), $2,942,121

27: Kevin Kisner, 23, $2,881,076

28: Billy Horschel, 24 (1), $2,821,200

29: Cameron Smith, 21, $2,818,997

















30: Chesson Hadley, 28, $2,749,423

31: Brian Harman, 23, $2,693,603

32: Ian Poulter, 18 (1), $2,692,985

33: Luke List, 27, $2,684,996

34: Chez Reavie, 26, $2,659,518

35: Gary Woodland, 24 (1), $2,623,228

36: Jordan Spieth, 21, $2,612,141

37: Henrik Stenson, 14, $2,602,547

38: Alex Noren, 16, $2,595,590

39: Andrew Landry, 25 (1), $2,575,939

40: Byeong Hun An, 22, $2,484,852





















41: Ryan Armour, 30 (1), $2,422,169

42: Brandt Snedeker, 23 (1), $2,375,867

43: Austin Cook, 27 (1), $2,369,900

44: Beau Hossler, 26, $2,356,164

45: Keegan Bradley, 24, $2,277,664

46: Brendan Steele, 20 (1), $2,272,048

47: Andrew Putnam, 26 (1), $2,221,882

48: Emiliano Grillo, 23, $2,211,823

49: Si Woo Kim, 29, $2,200,345

50: Adam Scott, 19, $2,194,676



















51: Rafa Cabrera Bello, 18, $2,153,769

52: Brian Gay, 28, $2,107,591

53: Charles Howell III, 26, $2,085,135

54: Jimmy Walker, 22, $2,009,672

55: Ryan Moore, 21, $1,968,968

56: J.J. Spaun, 25, $1,934,626

57: Ted Potter, Jr., 26 (1), $1,911,308

58: Zach Johnson, 23, $1,905,660

59: Whee Kim, 29, $1,903,240

60: Stewart Cink, 24, $1,868,038



















61: Scott Piercy, 24 (1), $1,856,597

62: Hideki Matsuyama, 18, $1,781,477

63: Chris Kirk, 27, $1,748,342

64: Tyrrell Hatton, 14, $1,722,635

65: Adam Hadwin, 23, $1,722,608

66: Charl Schwartzel, 20, $1,710,179

67: Matt Kuchar, 23, $1,691,237

68: Daniel Berger, 22, $1,680,194

69: Louis Oosthuizen, 15, $1,656,950

70: Jason Kokrak, 27, $1,614,122



















71: Peter Uihlein, 24, $1,596,340

72: J.B. Holmes, 23, $1,574,442

73: Kevin Chappell, 22, $1,566,769

74: Kevin Streelman, 26, $1,523,642

75: Branden Grace, 17, $1,500,429

76: Keith Mitchell, 27, $1,498,520

77: Jason Dufner, 21, $1,497,655

78: Russell Henley, 22, $1,496,548

79: Kelly Kraft, 30, $1,496,253

80: Joel Dahmen, 27, $1,476,838



















81: Satoshi Kodaira, 17 (1), $1,471,462

82: C.T. Pan, 28, $1,469,287

83: Ryan Palmer, 20, $1,465,635

84: Anirban Lahiri, 23, $1,441,205

85: Russell Knox, 26, $1,395,170

86: Abraham Ancer, 28, $1,393,330

87: Nick Watney, 25, $1,383,663

88: Charley Hoffman, 24, $1,383,357

89: Michael Kim, 26 (1), $1,379,736

90: Jamie Lovemark, 25, $1,360,366



















91: Kevin Tway, 30, $1,350,684

92: James Hahn, 25, $1,344,732

93: Tom Hoge, 30, $1,340,002

94: Troy Merritt, 26 (1), $1,326,989

95: Ollie Schniederjans, 26, $1,303,610

96: Patrick Rodgers, 30, $1,287,040

97: Brice Garnett, 28 (1), $1,258,999

98: Danny Lee, 29, $1,247,886

99: Sung Kang, 29, $1,243,309

100: Harold Varner III, 27, $1,223,064



















101: Alex Cejka, 24, $1,198,541

102: Trey Mullinax, 24, $1,184,245

103: Bronson Burgoon, 23, $1,159,726

104: Brandon Harkins, 30, $1,148,115

105: Jhonattan Vegas, 26, $1,137,444

106: Scott Stallings, 29, $1,126,073

107: Rory Sabbatini, 27, $1,126,057

108: Sean O'Hair, 22, $1,104,865

109: Richy Werenski, 32, $1,081,283

110: Scott Brown, 32, $1,076,678



















111: Grayson Murray, 22, $1,056,628

112: Sam Ryder, 26, $1,046,166

113: Brian Stuard, 31, $1,035,200

114: Martin Laird, 22, $1,017,580







