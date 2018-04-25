A's closer Blake Treinen exits after being hit by comebacker

A's closer Blake Treinen left Tuesday's game against the Rangers after being hit in his right leg by a sharp line drive off the bat of Shin-Soo Choo.

Treinen, who entered the contest allowing one run all season, hurled a 97 mph sinker for the first and only pitch of Choo's eighth inning at-bat.

A's closer Blake Treinen leaves the game after taking a line drive off his right leg pic.twitter.com/h6WwfGDUJ4 — Ben Ross (@BenRossSports) April 25, 2018

Choo's hit went for an infield single and Treinen had a noticeable limp as he left what was likely a five-out save opportunity.

Santiago Casilla closed out the 3-2 win for the A's but Ryan Buchter is likely the favorite for saves moving forward if Treinen misses any time.

According to A's manager Bob Melvin, Treinen could return as soon as Friday.

Melvin says Treinen has a bruised shin, could be back in action for the Houston series Friday. — Jane Lee (@JaneMLB) April 25, 2018



