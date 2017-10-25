The 4% Solution: The Oilers can't score, and Connor McDavid has some idea why

Connor McDavid's stat sheet for Tuesday's game against the Pittsburgh Penguins will record five shots, three blocks and one goal.

What it won't show are five words the young superstar uttered in the locker room afterward, his hair still damp from the shower, his face still rouged from the exertion of an extraordinarily entertaining game his team had just lost 2-1 in overtime.

"We've just got to relax," he said.

It seems a simple thing, but the phrase cuts directly to the heart of the matter.

With those five words, McDavid put a stethoscope to the recurring malady that has plagued the Edmonton Oilers for the past seven games: an offence with a barely perceptible pulse.

The Oilers will return home from this three-game road trip with one win, one regulation-time loss and one overtime loss.

When they left Edmonton they were walking wounded, with frail goaltending, a shaky defence and a sputtering offence.

Away from home, they cured some of those ills.

As Meatloaf once said, two out of three ain't bad.

While away from home, goaltender Cam Talbot found his game, and the defence suddenly remembered how to play in front of him.

Over three games in Chicago, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, they surrendered a measly five goals.

But the offence scored only four. Even students of the "New Math" know that ain't good.

Four goals in three games table scraps. They've been surviving, barely, on the same starvation diet for seven games now.

So this condition, for the moment, appears to have become chronic.

The Oilers have fired 302 shots on goal in eight games this season. They've scored 15 times.

A team shooting percentage of 4.9 per cent is half what it should be.

Last season, that percentage was 9.54.