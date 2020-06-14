An Apology - The Nectar Trust

Correction and clarifications - Correction and clarifications

In two articles last year (“Charity’s links to Qatar raised fears” - Aug 17 & “Revealed: Woman killed during jihadi prison attack worked for British charity boss”- Oct 19), we suggested that there were grounds to question the independence of Nectar Trust (a UK charity), arising out of its relationship with a Qatar-based charity called Qatar Charity Qatar (QCQ). QCQ had been designated as a terrorist organisation by Saudi Arabia and certain of its regional allies, but not by the United Kingdom, the EU or the United Nations.

Following guidance by the Charity Commission, Nectar agreed to diversify its Trustees in 2015. As such, we accept that there is no reason to question the independence of Nectar Trust. Nor is there any reason to suggest that the charity or its trustees are (or have ever been) in any way supported by, or supportive of, any terrorist or extremist organisation. The Charity Commission has confirmed that it has no active case concerning Nectar, and has pointed out that the designation of QCQ as a terrorist organisation had “no legal standing in the UK”. We apologise to Nectar Trust and its trustees for any distress or embarrassment caused and are happy to clarify the matter.