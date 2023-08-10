An apology to future generations on behalf of my fellow baby boomers: We messed it up | Opinion

We’re all sorry





My apologies to my children and grandchildren, as I acknowledge that my fellow baby boomers and I have failed to leave our world better than we found it.

By consuming inordinate amounts of water, carbon energy, land and mineral resources, my peers have contributed to the accelerated demise of our planet and for that, I am ashamed.

The inability of our Congress and other elected officials to address issues including, but not limited to, gun control, women’s rights, minorities’ rights, climate and water issues shows that few are willing to take responsibility and attempt to try to preserve our planet. Most are concerned only with their giant egos and pocketbooks.

I wish that the individual voices of my negligent generation could rally to stave off a really bad scenario for my children and grandchildren.

- Andrea Hickerson, Leawood

In black and white





The editorial board urges: “GOP voters, just read the Trump indictment.” (Aug. 8, 7A)

Good idea! Now, The Star needs to print it. Republicans are not going to look it up.

- Randall Jones, Independence

Smart pesticides

Kansas’ 56,000 farmers rely on pesticides, a critical crop protection tool that allows the state’s thriving agriculture sector to contribute more than $76 billion to the economy. Unfortunately, farmers’ access to these important products is being put at risk.

States such as California are seeking to impose new labeling requirements contradicting the Environmental Protection Agency’s scientific findings, essentially creating a backdoor ban on pesticides that would have serious economic and environmental consequences.

If pesticides are regulated away, annual crop losses could reach 85%. Such staggering losses would devastate family farms, which compose more than 80% percent of Kansas growers. Meanwhile, consumers would face even higher food costs, with those experiencing food insecurity hit the hardest. Sustainability efforts would also be set back: Pesticides allow for decreased tillage practices, reducing carbon dioxide emissions by more than 33 million tons annually.

Congress can prevent this crisis by passing H.R. 4288, the Agricultural Labeling Uniformity Act. This bipartisan bill would protect farmers’ access to pesticides and the EPA’s scientific authority while still allowing use restrictions.

The Kansas Soybean Association joined more than 360 agricultural groups backing this commonsense legislation, and we call on all members of Kansas’ congressional delegation to do the same.

- Kaleb Little, CEO, Kansas Soybean Association, Topeka

Tuberville’s play

“If the Shoe Were on the Other Foot.” A two-character drama in one act, about Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville’s blockade of military promotions.

Setting: Office, dean of instruction, Auburn University. Time: A few years back.

Dean: Coach Tuberville! Come on in. I’ll get right to the point. Professor Annie Daynow tells me your quarterback, left tackle and field goal kicker are failing her class. She won’t certify their eligibility to play until their grades come up.

Coach: But, Dean, I need those guys. They’re my best players. Ask her to go easy.

Dean: Sorry, Coach. You see, she opposes one of the university’s policies on athletics. Until it’s changed, she won’t certify eligibility for any player failing her class.

Coach: C’mon, Dean. You gotta understand. They’re team leaders, my most experienced guys. If they don’t play, we can’t stay on top in the SEC. You’ve got to let me have those boys on the field.

Dean: Sorry, Coach, she’s not budging. She won’t sign off until their grades come up.

Coach: But, Dean. We’re playing Alabama this weekend. Doesn’t she care about that?

Dean: What’s the big deal, Coach? After all, it’s only three out of the hundred or so players you have. There shouldn’t be any problem.

- Neal K. Nichols, Overland Park