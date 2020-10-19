Apologies in Advance, But Holes Are the New Polka-Dots

Getty Images

There comes a time in every adult's life when the clothes they wore as kids (and then cringed over 10 years later) end up coming back in style. So, if you rocked mesh, fingerless gloves in middle school, or enjoyed cutout tops and dresses in college, we're here to apologize. You're about to have a ton of flashbacks, because holes have somehow become the new polka-dots, at least in terms of popularity.

Thankfully, the overall trend seems to be a bit more sophisticated than it was around 2003. Katie Holmes' hole-y sweater proved to the perfect way to spice up a cold-weather wardrobe, while Jennifer Lopez definitely turned heads in a glam, cutout LaQuan Smith gown. And, while we've still seen some questionable takes, such as Irina Shayk pulling a Regina George in Mean Girls with a double-holed top, perhaps she's just ahead of her time. Who's to say that in a few months, we won't be wearing similar styles?

RELATED: 10 "Weird" Denim Trends to Try Right Now, According to Celebrity Stylists

Ahead, we've got the proof you need that this throwback trend is happening...again.

There Have Been Cutout Dresses

We're still not over this sexy, skin-baring LaQuan Smith look from Jennifer Lopez's Billboard spread. It's also worth noting that Jordyn Woods is trying to bring back the sexy mesh dress.

Shop Similar: ALC Lorelei Long Sleeve Cutout Knit Midi Dress ($595; nordstrom.com)

Along With Hole Tops

View photos

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Irina Shayk showed us an easy way to turn a casual look into something eye-catching and fashion-forward.

Shop Similar: superdown Grayson Cut Out Top ($42; revolve.com)

Katie Holmes Proved That This Trend Comes in Sweater Form

View photos

Gotham/GC Images

She's the woman who helped pioneer the sexy cardigan, so we trust her judgment.

Shop Similar: Cult Gaia Mora Top ($298; shopbop.com)

Sometimes the Cutout Is More of a Slit

Story continues