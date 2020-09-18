Apollo, Altus, Aimia at 52-Week Highs

Apollo Healthcare Corp. (T.AHC) hit a new 52-week high of $3.09 on Friday. No news stories available.
Altus Group Limited (T.AIF) hit a new 52-week high of $55.03 on Friday. No news stories available.
Aimia Inc. (T.AIM) hit a new 52-week high of $4.19 on Friday. No news stories available.
Belo Sun Mining Corp. (T.BSX) hit a new 52-week high of $1.13 on Friday. No news stories available.
Copper Mountain Mining Corporation (T.CMMC) hit a new 52-week high of $1.17 on Friday. No news stories available.
Capstone Mining Corp. (T.CS) hit a new 52-week high of $1.47 on Friday. No news stories available.
EQ Inc. (V.EQ) hit a new 52-week high of $1.50 on Friday. No news stories available.
First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (T.FM) hit a new 52-week high of $14.49 on Friday. No news stories available.
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (T.FVI) hit a new 52-week high of $10.34 on Friday. No news stories available.
Gold Bull Resources Corp. (V.GBRC) hit a new 52-week high of 61 cents on Friday. No news stories available.
Hudbay Minerals Inc. (T.HBM) hit a new 52-week high of $6.28 on Friday. No news stories available.
Huntsman Exploration Inc. (V.HMAN) hit a new 52-week high of 32.5 cents on Friday. No news stories available.
Itasca Capital Ltd. (V.ICL) hit a new 52-week high of 86 cents on Friday. No news stories available.
Kodiak Copper Corp. (V.KDK) hit a new 52-week high of $3.12 on Friday. No news stories available.
KP Tissue Inc. (T.KPT) hit a new 52-week high of $12.80 on Friday. No news stories available.
Lithium Americas Corp. (T.LAC) hit a new 52-week high of $14.33 on Friday. No news stories available.
Maverix Metals Inc. (T.MMX) hit a new 52-week high of $7.38 on Friday. No news stories available.
MAX Resource Corp. (V.MXR) hit a new 52-week high of 37 cents on Friday. No news stories available.
Chakana Copper Corp. (V.PERU) hit a new 52-week high of 78 cents on Friday. No news stories available.
PFB Corporation (T.PFB) hit a new 52-week high of $16.05 on Friday. No news stories available.
RE Royalties Ltd. (V.RE) hit a new 52-week high of $1.55 on Friday. No news stories available.
Regulus Resources Inc. (V.REG) hit a new 52-week high of $1.64 on Friday. No news stories available.
Canstar Resources Inc. (V.ROX) hit a new 52-week high of 33 cents on Friday. No news stories available.
Roxgold Inc. (T.ROXG) hit a new 52-week high of $1.91 on Friday. No news stories available.
Abitibi Royalties Inc. (V.RZZ) hit a new 52-week high of $25.50 on Friday. No news stories available.
Strikepoint Gold Inc. (V.SKP) hit a new 52-week high of 26.5 cents on Friday. No news stories available.
Taseko Mines Limited (T.TKO) hit a new 52-week high of $1.69 on Friday. No news stories available.
Tartisan Nickel (C.TN) hit a new 52-week high of 28 cents on Friday. No news stories available.
Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (T.TRIL) hit a new 52-week high of $21.15 on Friday. No news stories available.
Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (T.WBR) hit a new 52-week high of $4.10 on Friday. No news stories available.
exactEarth Ltd. (T.XCT) hit a new 52-week high of 80 cents on Friday. No news stories available.