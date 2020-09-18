Apollo, Altus, Aimia at 52-Week Highs

Apollo Healthcare Corp. (T.AHC) hit a new 52-week high of $3.09 on Friday. No news stories available.

Altus Group Limited (T.AIF) hit a new 52-week high of $55.03 on Friday. No news stories available.

Aimia Inc. (T.AIM) hit a new 52-week high of $4.19 on Friday. No news stories available.

Belo Sun Mining Corp. (T.BSX) hit a new 52-week high of $1.13 on Friday. No news stories available.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation (T.CMMC) hit a new 52-week high of $1.17 on Friday. No news stories available.

Capstone Mining Corp. (T.CS) hit a new 52-week high of $1.47 on Friday. No news stories available.

EQ Inc. (V.EQ) hit a new 52-week high of $1.50 on Friday. No news stories available.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (T.FM) hit a new 52-week high of $14.49 on Friday. No news stories available.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (T.FVI) hit a new 52-week high of $10.34 on Friday. No news stories available.

Gold Bull Resources Corp. (V.GBRC) hit a new 52-week high of 61 cents on Friday. No news stories available.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (T.HBM) hit a new 52-week high of $6.28 on Friday. No news stories available.

Huntsman Exploration Inc. (V.HMAN) hit a new 52-week high of 32.5 cents on Friday. No news stories available.

Itasca Capital Ltd. (V.ICL) hit a new 52-week high of 86 cents on Friday. No news stories available.

Kodiak Copper Corp. (V.KDK) hit a new 52-week high of $3.12 on Friday. No news stories available.

KP Tissue Inc. (T.KPT) hit a new 52-week high of $12.80 on Friday. No news stories available.

Lithium Americas Corp. (T.LAC) hit a new 52-week high of $14.33 on Friday. No news stories available.

Maverix Metals Inc. (T.MMX) hit a new 52-week high of $7.38 on Friday. No news stories available.

Read:

MAX Resource Corp. (V.MXR) hit a new 52-week high of 37 cents on Friday. No news stories available.

Chakana Copper Corp. (V.PERU) hit a new 52-week high of 78 cents on Friday. No news stories available.

PFB Corporation (T.PFB) hit a new 52-week high of $16.05 on Friday. No news stories available.

RE Royalties Ltd. (V.RE) hit a new 52-week high of $1.55 on Friday. No news stories available.

Regulus Resources Inc. (V.REG) hit a new 52-week high of $1.64 on Friday. No news stories available.

Canstar Resources Inc. (V.ROX) hit a new 52-week high of 33 cents on Friday. No news stories available.

Roxgold Inc. (T.ROXG) hit a new 52-week high of $1.91 on Friday. No news stories available.

Abitibi Royalties Inc. (V.RZZ) hit a new 52-week high of $25.50 on Friday. No news stories available.

Strikepoint Gold Inc. (V.SKP) hit a new 52-week high of 26.5 cents on Friday. No news stories available.

Taseko Mines Limited (T.TKO) hit a new 52-week high of $1.69 on Friday. No news stories available.

Tartisan Nickel (C.TN) hit a new 52-week high of 28 cents on Friday. No news stories available.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (T.TRIL) hit a new 52-week high of $21.15 on Friday. No news stories available.

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (T.WBR) hit a new 52-week high of $4.10 on Friday. No news stories available.

exactEarth Ltd. (T.XCT) hit a new 52-week high of 80 cents on Friday. No news stories available.



