Apocalyptic-Proof Vans with style: A Solution for Travel and Disaster Events

BOISE, ID / ACCESSWIRE / November 23, 2021 / Wildfires, pandemic, quarantine … Such topics that were once fodder for a post-apocalyptic film are now the reality of life in 2021.

Regardless, the last two years have raised an interesting question, When the world is seemingly falling apart, where do you run? Enter, EGM Built's apocalyptic proof van with style and grit.

EGM Built has dedicated itself to converting state-of-the-art Mercedes Benz Sprinter vans with the biggest solar array on a 144 wheelbase, nearly double in size to the industry average. The difference, to put it in perspective, would be cooking all your meals on your cooktop vs. just your breakfast. Taking pride in being truly off-grid, their van conversion relies solely on solar power, while still upholding luxurious elements to achieve the look and feel of home, even in the most remote places or extreme scenarios. Though many customers enjoy the van purely for its luxury interior and off-road capabilities, vans are ultimately built with safety and performance in mind. In fact, EGM recently served a Malibu celebrity who purchased an EGM Built van and used it to escape from the Malibu wildfires. Pick your catastrophe, our vans are now recognized for being sustainable energy, escape-proof vehicles. We've also had the approval of buyers that work for the NASA space program. That speaks for itself as to the strength of the systems in our vans, knowing people that designed space suits to land on the moon, are choosing a product developed by EGM. Several years of R&D have gone into producing the most optimal layout that provides practicality and convenience in every square inch. No corners were cut.

Since the pandemic, there has been a surge in the popularity of #vanlife. The nomadic lifestyle was once a niche movement, embraced by many baby boomers back in the day. Flash forward to 2020, baby boomers are back on the trend! But with a different version of what freedom travel means to them.

Story continues

EGM Built takes the guesswork out of van life. Their services include the van itself, conversion and its components, so that customers can get in their van and out there faster! In addition to building vans that feel like home, their product has also been used as escape vehicles for various catastrophic scenarios. The 4x4 Mercedes Benz Sprinter vans are designed to withstand any terrain and any weather condition, they have fireproof insulation, marine-grade materials, and have integrated heat solutions for all-season capabilities. Customers can expect to feel safe, comfortable, and ready to take on any adventure. Say goodbye to flammable fuels, like propane and diesel generators and say hello to renewable solar energy.

The company's driving force is their passion for changing the camping game to an "unplugged" concept. The world is now your oyster. Camp on top of the mountain? No problem. Oceanfront? You got it! No need for any hookups. Simply pick a spot and it's yours. Building truly off-grid systems for our clients to have for leisure or for extreme escape scenarios to keep them standalone and off-grid is what inspires us. Plus, it's just one small step closer to solving climate change. With ongoing travel restrictions, the outdoor and RV market is rapidly growing which is leaving a negative impact on carbon footprint. That is why EGM is working hard to ensure their fleet of vans coming on the market leave behind far less carbon emissions in comparison to traditional RVs thanks to their elaborate energy system.

Founded in 2015, EGM Built has been dedicated to the art and craft of fine carpentry, combined with solar engineering in a true off-grid, home on wheels. Our vision is to provide exceptional quality finishes alongside the biggest water and electrical system on a 144 wheelbase 4x4 Mercedes Benz Sprinter, to make you feel at home, even in the most remote places. Founder Eddie Gribust immigrated to the United States only ten years ago. Determined to succeed, he started his career in construction and remodeling in Miami, FL. The shift into van conversions felt almost seamless and in the past five years, the company has seen massive success. EGM Built currently grosses over two million dollars in sales and is growing exponentially, year over year. As the market for off-grid and apocalyptic proof vehicles continues to increase in demand, EGM Built will be there, to serve our clients needs. Their "why" is to continue to make a splash in the industry and show everyone that anyone can make it no matter where they came from. With hard work, perseverance and dedication, any dream is possible.

Whether outrunning a natural disaster or simply fleeing to the mountains for a bit of adventure, EGM Built is the luxury, disaster-proof van to do so in. They are already booked for most of 2022 but customers with a flexible timeline may be able to snag a slot before they're all gone. Book a consultation at EGMBUILT.com to get your hands on one of their sweet rigs!

Company Name: EGM Built

Contact Person: Eddie Gribust

Phone Numbers:

Sales: (786) 261-5452

Service: (305) 301-7208

Website Link: https://www.egmbuilt.com/

SOURCE: EGM Built





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/674537/Apocalyptic-Proof-Vans-with-style-A-Solution-for-Travel-and-Disaster-Events



