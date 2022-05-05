Apocalyptic Apes Purchase NFT Music Artist Sammy Arriaga's MetaGirl Digital Hearts For Queen Ape NFT Project

·5 min read

Apocalyptic Apes purchased 100 MetaGirl Digital Heart NFTs by singer-songwriter Sammy Arriaga that were included in their Queen Ape collection.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 5, 2022 / Apocalyptic Apes recently sold out their Queen Ape collection in less than three hours of public mint, raising $1.5M for the female-led project. In support of independent music artists entering the Web3 space, Apocalyptic Apes purchased 100 of singer-songwriter Sammy Arriaga's MetaGirl Digital Heart NFTs that were included as part of the Queen Ape collection.

"We want to support independent music artists in the NFT community so they don't have to dedicate all of their time to Web3, and can continue to focus on their music," said Bill Starkov (Fity.Eth), Apocalyptic Apes founder. "Sammy has been a huge part of the Apocalyptic Apes community and his song MetaGirl has been the Queens' anthem, so it made sense to bring his MetaGirl NFTs into the collection."

Kayley Media, LLC, Thursday, May 5, 2022, Press release picture
Kayley Media, LLC, Thursday, May 5, 2022, Press release picture

100 holders of the Queen Ape NFTs were airdropped Sammy's MetaGirl Digital Hearts, which included Queen Ape artwork featuring MetaGirl Digital Hearts, one-of-one music of Sammy's web3 love song ‘Metagirl,' revenue share of the artist's music, and one exclusive event giveaway. The holder of the MetaGirl Golden Heart NFT will win a signed acoustic guitar and a private concert by Sammy in their hometown.

"NFT's are bringing back value to art of all kinds and reigniting creators to pursue their passion without fear by allowing them to retain ownership. Thanks to the power of web3, music artists are going to be able to amplify the music experience by bringing back the old school 'Fan Club' and sprinkling the future on it," said the Nashville-based singer. "I'm so grateful to have MetaGirl be included in the Queen Ape project and to be part of the Apocalyptic Apes community who are making moves in the space that have never been done."

To learn more about Apocalyptic Apes and Queen Apes, please visit the official website here. To learn more about Sammy Arriaga's MetaGirl Digital Hearts, please visit the official website here. Queen Ape image assets can be found here. Sammy Arriaga image assets can be found here.

ABOUT APOCALYPTIC APES:

Apocalyptic Apes is an NFT art collection that first launched 8,888 post-apocalypse genesis ape NFT artworks in October 2021 and sold out in two months. The post-apocalypse ape artwork is created by artist Haddy, with the apes representing a dingy apocalyptic era caused by human waste and contamination. Founder Bill Starkov (Fity.Eth) and the team behind Apocalyptic Apes contribute and partner with global impact companies to replace plastics with hemp and other biodegradable material, they support female-led projects in the web3 space, as well as NFT music artists. Apocalyptic Ape NFTs have a trading volume of 7.7k in Ethereum (over $22.5M), with their second female-led Queen Ape collection raising over $1.5M and selling out in under three hours.

ABOUT BILL STARKOV:

Bill Starkov (aka Fity.Eth) is a BAYC member and the founder of NFT collection, Apocalyptic Apes. The first Apocalyptic Apes genesis NFT collection launched October 2021 and sold out within two months, with the second Queen Apes collection raising $1.5M and selling out in three hours on April 28th, 2022. Starkov is passionate about utilizing NFT's to support women, artists, creators and the environment. Raised in Los Angeles, Starkov has provided casting services for hundreds of different media outlets and worked with top international brands. He invests in and builds high end residential and commercial real estate and has taken his community-building skills to create a tight-knit and highly engaged community of Apocalyptic Apes.

ABOUT SAMMY ARRIAGA

Sammy Arriaga is a Miami-born Cuban American singer-songwriter based in Nashville. He has become a leader in the Web3 space as an early adopter of music NFTs. In April of 2022, he sold over $250,000 worth of his first music NFT's by selling out his collection of 1500 METAGIRL Digital Hearts in less than two months. After 12 years in the music industry, the 30 year-old shares with his hundreds of thousands of fans how Web3 has been the best thing to ever happen in his music career. The bilingual singer, known for incorporating Latin rhythms with his country sound, parted ways with his major record label and today is a fully independent artist. Arriaga owns all of his music and has innovated his career and established an engaged and loyal culture through the power, creativity and novelty of NFTs - and he empowers other artists to do the same.

ABOUT METAGIRL DIGITAL HEART NFTs

Sammy Arriaga's METAGIRL Digital Heart Music NFT's are digital collectibles of his first blockchain-single 'METAGIRL' embedded into a 3-D art piece of an anatomical beating heart. The NFT's act as a digital key to a curated NFT music experience which grants holders access to Arriaga's exclusive recordings, merchandise, music videos, interviews, in-person performances, presales for future projects and more. Owners who attain five particular Digital Hearts are rewarded an exclusive package, with one winner receiving a custom-made acoustic guitar and personalized message from Sammy. His next NFT drop is anticipated for summer 2022.

PRESS CONTACT

Kayley Hamilton
CEO & Founder, KAYLEY Media
kayley@kayleymedia.com

SOURCE: Apocalyptic Apes



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/700322/Apocalyptic-Apes-Purchase-NFT-Music-Artist-Sammy-Arriagas-MetaGirl-Digital-Hearts-For-Queen-Ape-NFT-Project

