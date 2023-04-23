Is this how the apocalypse will look?

A plane flies over the sinking Tangier Island in the US state of Virginia in 2017 - AFP

It’s unsurprising that islands have become a central feature of “climate fiction” – a speculative, often dystopian genre grounded in real-life events and ominous projections. Adverse weather conditions and habitat loss are wreaking havoc on isolated ecosystems around the world. Take Tuvalu announcing its plans to become the world’s first “digital nation” – replicating itself in the metaverse – or the other 52 small islands that, according to the UN, are threatened by at least a metre of sea-level rise by 2050.

Mother Sea (★★★ Fairlight), by Lorraine Wilson, presents one such endangered land. Out in the Indian Ocean, an island community is on the verge of extinction, not just literally, with mounting infertility and decimated crops, but metaphorically, with climatologists, researchers and doctors arriving from elsewhere to unsettle ancient theologies. We follow Sisi de Mathilde, an islander who spends her days monitoring soil samples and mourning several losses: her first true love; her recently deceased husband; and her own agency, given that she’s now pregnant and has another body to care for. Sisi is torn between indigenous and Western knowledge-systems, between personal desires and communal responsibilities. She’s also held accountable for her liaisons with the outsiders, for forgetting the “old ways” and breaking the “fadys” – or sacred rules – that bind all beings, damaging “Brother Island” and enraging “Mother Sea”.

Wilson’s prose moves at a relaxed pace – sticky, sweet and abundant – despite rapidly escalating divisions in the community, and the mounting threats from disease, sterility and insidious prospectors. The steady flow is matched by long, dramatic confrontations and reconciliations set against thrashing oceans, while drawn-out metaphors – “without a future, what was a nation, an island, a village, a person, if not only a collection of endings?” – move us towards a climax that’s only quietly gratifying.

By contrast, Justin Cronin’s The Ferryman (★★★★ Orion) charts the lives of two groups: the achingly affluent citizens of the island Prospera, who have access to regeneration technologies, and the exploited service staff from the adjoining island Annex, who are still privy to sickness, birth, death and squalid living-quarters. We’re introduced to Proctor Bennett as he carries out his daily managerial role, escorting Prosperan residents to Nursery island for their next “iteration”: memories wiped, bodies restored to adolescence.

After 12 years as a tragic widower, Proctor’s own father faces reiteration – but, close to the ferry, panic sets in, and he warns Proctor that he is not himself, uttering the clue “Orianos”, before being silenced by watchmen. What follows is an interstellar epic, revealing worlds within worlds, a tesseract of plot twists stretching from balmy shores and ordered districts to the depths of deep space. There are conspiracies and warring classes, while reflective surfaces and celestial images shine from the page, pointing us none-too-discreetly to clues in the sky (“glass exploding around us into a thousand twinkling chips”). References to Descartes, Picasso and Plato are peppered into quippy remarks and investigative conversations.

All this to say that The Ferryman is taut, sometimes uncomfortably so. No word – and there are many in Cronin’s sprawling volume – is placed lightly, and every beat gestures to a grand design, right down to the character names and their glaring etymologies: Proctor, from the Latin for “steward”; his wife, for reasons that will become apparent, Elise, or “God’s promise”. This could, of course, be part of the gambit: a world where the dualisms are a little too pronounced; the archetypes a little too obvious; the creation eerily air-tight.

Whether Violent or Natural by Natasha Calder (★★★★ Bloomsbury) is no less neatly packaged, but much more incisive. In this intelligent debut, we follow the twenty-something Kit and her forty-something protector, Crevan, as they roam free on a nameless island, living within the keep of a well-stocked castle, prepped years before by survivalists in an age of antibiotic resistance. The plot is understated – the mysterious benefactors are revealed to be none other than Kit’s late parents, biomedical experts who tried to save the world from a deadly virus – but clearly well-researched, dabbling in the politics of conservation. Throughout, the prose is intoxicating – dark, heady, lyrical – and Kit’s narration wonderfully facetious as she and Crevan slide between states of symbiosis and parasitism: “I would crawl into his ear if I could, from my way through into the soft parts of his brain, take a look around, do what I can to banish the ill and enliven the lovely.”

All three of these novels work on their own terms, sharing many a familiar and uncanny “cli-fi” trope. But Whether Violent or Natural is the most convincing, if not refreshing. Unforgiving, untameable and undergoing a slow process of rewilding, Calder’s island isn’t merely a remote utopia, but a place of complex biotic interactions. The ending, too, fits the narrative of a traumatised world, an ecosystem in repair. As a new protector arrives on the island, the ecological niche is filled, and balance is restored – for better, or for worse.

