2020 Feels Like An Apocalypse Because It Is One

Giovanni Bazzana, a professor of New Testament at Harvard Divinity School, has been studying the apocalypse for years. He’s taught classes about the subject and has scoured through many ancient texts. That’s why, when Bazzana reflects on the natural disasters and social upheaval that have upended American life in 2020, he feels comfortable giving it a label.

The apocalypse is here, Bazzana insists. In fact, he believes it’s “always with us.”

Bazzana isn’t talking about monstrous beasts emerging from the sea or horsemen descending from a cosmic stage to wreak havoc on the earth. The trials of 2020 are an apocalypse in the original sense of the Greek word, he claims: a revelation or uncovering.

This year has revealed truths about American society that can’t be ignored or swept under the rug, Bazzana suggested ― whether it’s inequality in health care, racial injustice or the ineptitude of the government.

“It’s important to remember that apocalypse means revelation; it’s the moment that reveals something about one individual’s life or about society in general,” he said. “I think this is really a moment of big revelations, not revelations in terms of visions or prophecies, but revelations in the sense of seeing the truth of things.”

Albrecht Durer's "Four Horsemen" of his Apocalypse series (1498)

The events of 2020 have primed many Americans to think about the apocalypse. Google searches for the word apocalypse spiked in late March in the U.S. as states began to impose coronavirus-related shutdowns.

The months that followed provided plenty of fodder for apocalyptic thinking: a pandemic that has upended daily life, wildfires raging on the West Coast, widespread protests, a divisive presidential election in which the incumbent has yet to fully commit to a peaceful transition of power. News stories about “murder hornets” or speculation about signs of life on Venus are now mere boxes to be crossed off on imagined 2020 bingo cards.

Against this backdrop, Americans’ private, personal traumas feel even heavier, contributing to a sense that anything is possible ― and that the worst is yet to come.

The apocalyptic imagination often awakens in periods just like this, when societies experience upheaval and uncertainty. Many scholars believe the Bible’s Book of Revelation ― possibly the most culturally influential story of apocalypse for Americans ― was originally written as resistance literature.

Attributed to a man named John living at the end of the first century, the book contains vivid visions of a cosmic war between the forces of good and evil. It prophesies a future in which God will judge the nations, punish evildoers, avenge his people, and establish a just new world. The book was the coded yet defiant response of an exiled community to the Roman Empire’s oppression of Jewish people and destruction of Jerusalem, scholars say.

“Very often, these texts are written by people experiencing oppression from some power that is becoming too invasive or strongly persecuting them,” Bazzana said.

A woodcut of a drawing by the German painter Julius Schnorr von Carolsfeld illustrates a chapter from the Book of Revelation that describes a new Jerusalem.

