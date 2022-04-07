APOC Store Announces Grants For Underrepresented Artists

APOC Store has announced the launch of APOC Grants, created to support and celebrate emerging designers. In the last few years, many have come to grips with the fashion and art industries’ systemic bias towards underserved and marginalized communities, as it is easier for those with the monetary resources and connections to break into the opaque and exclusive world.

The APOC Grants will work to eliminate barriers and obstacles for young artists, especially for those who struggled to find their footing during the pandemic as the economic uncertainty left many on the brink of bankruptcy. The London-based brand hopes to give up and coming creatives the autonomy and resources they need to make their mark and bring their dreams to fruition. Each lucky designer or artist will not only receive a grant of £1.000 (approximately $1,300 USD), but will be mentored twice a week by the highly talented APOC team as well as like-minded artists for a period of six months. Selected designers will also have the amazing opportunity to sell their work on APOC Store’s website, giving them the chance to become a new cult-classic brand.

The program will be open for applications on Thursday, April 7. To apply, send a bio, your social media and website information, a list of short and long-term goals, grant fund plans, and images of your current work to apply@apoc-store.com.