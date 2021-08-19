Apifiny Announces VIP Early Access Program for its New Class of Hybrid Digital Asset Exchange

New Offering Includes No Trading Fees for Early Access Participants, Deep, Predictable Liquidity and Superior Price Discovery

New York, NY, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) Apifiny, a global digital asset trading network, today announced its VIP Early Access Program for Apifiny HEX, a new class of hybrid digital asset exchange that is designed to combine the best advantages of centralized and decentralized trading into one, more powerful global trading platform. Eligible program participants will receive no-fee trading for life on Apifiny HEX order book trades.* Apifiny HEX is designed to provide professional and retail traders and liquidity providers with deep, predictable global liquidity and superior price discovery from over 25 connected exchanges.

Centralized digital asset exchanges (CEXs) generally have fast trading execution, small spreads, low fees, and deep order book depth. However, CEXs are also more susceptible to security breaches and do not allow traders to have full custody and control of their own digital assets.

Decentralized digital asset exchanges (DEXs) have much better transaction transparency, better security, and allow users to have full control over their assets, including governance capabilities that empower user communities to shape the development and benefits of their platforms. However, DEXs also have slow trading speeds, large slippage, high fees, and insufficient compliance (e.g., KYC onboarding) procedures.

“Apifiny HEX solves the problems of centralized and decentralized exchanges by combining the predictability and power of automated market making with the advantages of centralized trading into one unified, global order book,” said Haohan Xu, chief executive officer of Apifiny. “As we accelerate toward our public offering, Apifiny HEX is an important milestone toward capturing a huge global, digital asset trading market opportunity.”

Benefits of Apifiny HEX

Apifiny aligns the incentives of traders and liquidity providers (LPs) using automated market making (AMM). Key benefits for professional and retail HEX traders, market makers, and investors include:

Story continues

No Trading Fees. Get zero taker fees and orders filled instantly. Pricing is “what you see is what you get.” In addition, participants in the VIP Early Access program will get zero maker and zero taker fees during the early access period starting today until September 30, 2021. Eligible participants will also pay zero maker and zero taker fees for life on Apifiny HEX trades if they trade in an eligible account at least $10,000 by September 30, 2021.* Traders can sign up at www.apifiny.com/hex-vip.

Superior Price Discovery. Traders can find the best asset prices aggregated from over 25 connected exchanges with tightly integrated AMM. Apifiny seamlessly combines centralized and AMM orders into one unified, global order book in a single interface.

Deep, Predictable Liquidity. Access to deep liquidity through over 25 connected, centralized exchanges, combined with AMM’s clearly defined rule sets and predictable liquidity.



Full Autonomy and Wallet Security. Users will be able to custody, access and trade a wide range of digital assets pairs using their own decentralized wallet.



Institutional-grade Security & Compliance. Apifiny is a regulated trading venue, so traders can rest assured that their counterparties have all completed KYC onboarding with institutional-grade security.



Democratized Market Making. Anyone can become a market maker and liquidity provider using automated market making (AMM) and earn reliable yields with no gas fees.



The public launch of Apifiny HEX is planned for early Q4 of this year. Additional features will be announced in late Q4 2021 and Q1 2022. VIP early access program participants will be the first to benefit from the new capabilities as they launch.



Apifiny is growing rapidly and now provides access to the majority of the world’s total crypto trading volume through its connected exchanges. The company’s customer roster now includes the top 5 US digital asset exchanges and 23 of the top 100 global digital asset exchanges by trading volume, across 12 countries and 6 continents.



Apifiny connects professional and retail digital asset traders with over 25 exchange partners to help execute global trading strategies at the best global prices. Connected partners include Crypto.com, Huobi Global, OKEx, Kucoin, AscendEX, HBTC and Blockchain.com’s Exchange among others.



About Apifiny

Apifiny is a global digital asset trading and mining network. Apifiny unifies fragmented global trading marketplaces to provide professional traders and digital asset exchanges with simpler, faster, and more cost-effective, global trading and liquidity solutions. The company connects centralized financial institutions with decentralized networks to reimagine the global liquidity and trading value chains. Apifiny's trading network enables professional traders to execute global, multi-exchange strategies, access deep global liquidity, superior price discovery, normalized market data, tighter spreads, and higher fill rates and capital utilization. For more information, visit https://www.apifiny.com

About Apifiny HEX VIP Early Access Program

The HEX VIP Early Access Program will give participants the opportunity to experience the features and services of Apifiny HEX ahead of its public release later in 2021. Participants will receive zero maker and zero taker fees until September 30, 2021 and the opportunity to help shape HEX’s innovation roadmap. Participants who meet eligibility requirements by September 30, 2021 will pay zero maker and zero taker fees for life on Apifiny HEX trades. For complete rules and eligibility, visit www.apifiny.com/hex-vip





Contact:

Eric Doyle

Apifiny

marketing@apifiny.com









