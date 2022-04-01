Aphelion Aerospace secures investment from The Mercury Group, Founder Advisors, and Richtr Financial Studio

·3 min read

DENVER, March 31, 2022 /CNW/ -- Aphelion Aerospace, based in Denver, Colorado is establishing itself as a one-stop-shop for low-cost small satellite integration and on-demand launch operations from practically anywhere around the world. Aphelion announced today that it has received significant investment from strategic investors including The Mercury Group, Founder Advisors, and Richtr Financial Studio. These investments are part of Aphelion's Seed round which the company is running in parallel with their equity crowdfunding campaign on StartEngine.

Aphelion Aerospace announce investment from The Mercury Group of North Carolina and Founder Advisors of Colorado.

Aphelion CEO Miguel Ayala and CTO Matthew Travis indicate that these investments will help them continue pushing forward with the development of their suborbital launch vehicle technology demonstrator. They plan to conduct low-altitude suborbital demonstration launches by the end of the year to prove out their green non-toxic, non-cryogenic propulsion technology in flight.

Based on the caliber and background of their board advisors and investors, it is clear that the Aphelion team is positioning to become a strong player in the space industry. Last year, Aphelion announced that Edward Mango, former Program Manager of the NASA Commercial Crew Transportation Program had joined their board of advisors. Mr. Mango is one of the key NASA leaders behind the success of SpaceX. Aphelion also announced that Kevin Rice, former Director of Business Management at NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory and Lockheed Martin Skunk Works had joined their board of advisors. Mr. Rice practically wrote the book on business management for NASA. In addition, Aphelion announced that Geoff Brim, former VP of Product Management at Deutsche Telekom had joined their board of advisors. Mr. Brim evangelized digital transformation, data science, artificial intelligence, and robotics at Deutsche Telekom.

Now come Aphelion's visionary investors. Ben West of The Mercury Group is a US Air Force veteran. Before his years in finance, Ben was an F117A and F16 Crew Chief. He is well aware that military fighter jets use hydrazine in their emergency power units. He knows very well that hydrazine is extremely toxic and thus costly and slow to deal with. He is also aware that other uses of hydrazine include spacecraft propulsion. Hearing that Aphelion had developed a propulsion technology that could essentially replace anything hydrazine powered was music to his ears. Ben feels excited to back Aphelion with investment and plans to continue supporting Aphelion along its journey to bring this new technology to market.

Steven Williams, of Founder Advisors advises Aphelion on market strategy. Along with Steven, the Founder Advisors team provides corporate and business strategy advisory to Aphelion. They are composed of accomplished aerospace and tech entrepreneurs and executives like Steven. Some have spent years in launch vehicle development at companies such as Lockheed Martin. These guys truly understand and value the business model that Aphelion is structuring for bundled small satellite integration and launch services.

James Graham, CEO of Richtr Financial Studio, is an ardent supporter of Aphelion's possibilities. Richtr Financial Studio supports Aphelion with financial and accounting services. They are a powerhouse for startups that are poised for exponential growth.

For more information about Aphelion Aerospace, please visit: https://aphelionaerospace.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aphelion-aerospace-secures-investment-from-the-mercury-group-founder-advisors-and-richtr-financial-studio-301515465.html

SOURCE Aphelion Aerospace, Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/31/c3404.html

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Spurgeon scores in OT as Wild beat Blue Jackets 3-2

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Jared Spurgeon scored on a give-and-go 1:24 into overtime and the Minnesota Wild recovered to beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 and provide Marc-Andre Fleury with a victory in his Minnesota debut Saturday night. Fleury, the three-time Stanley Cup winner who has the fourth-most playoff wins in NHL history, stopped 23 shots for Minnesota, which won its fifth straight game. Kirill Kaprizov scored twice, including a tying goal with 1:03 left in the third period to put the gam

  • NHL GMs discuss playoff salary cap at Florida meetings

    MANALAPAN, Fla. (AP) — Nikita Kucherov was happy to be the villain last summer. After he and his Tampa Bay Lightning teammates hoisted the Stanley Cup for a second straight season, the star winger sported a T-shirt with the slogan “$18M Over the Cap” in response to criticism the team had unfairly gamed the NHL system. Tampa Bay was salary cap compliant during the regular season, but that threshold – $81.5 million at the time – doesn’t apply during the playoffs when rosters expand. Kucherov, who

  • Blouin caps podium-filled slopestyle World Cup season with silver in Switzerland

    Quebec City snowboarder Laurie Blouin made it three medals in as many slopestyle World Cup competitions this season, picking up silver at the final event on Sunday in Silvaplana, Switzerland. She scored 90.20 points on her second attempt, placing second to Austria's Anna Gasser (95.40) and in front of Kokomo Murase (87.20) of Japan. Blouin also finished second in the World Cup standings. Three weeks ago, Blouin won slopestyle in Bakuriani, Georgia, after earning bronze at the Snow Rodeo World Cu

  • Canada's World Cup qualification sends fans into hysterics

    Canadians let loose as they watched the men's national team qualify for the FIFA World Cup.

  • Miller scores in OT, Rangers beat Sabres 5-4

    NEW YORK (AP) — K’Andre Miller scored 2:02 into overtime and the New York Rangers beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-4 Sunday. Frank Vatrano had two goals, Alexis Lafrenière had a goal and an assist and Artemi Panarin also scored to help the Rangers win for the fifth time in their last six at home. New York is 9-2-1 in its last 12 at Madison Square Garden. Andrew Copp had two assists and Alexandar Georgiev had 13 saves to improve to 10-9-2 on the season. Rasmus Asplund, Will Butcher, Kyle Okposo and Jeff

  • Quebec City, Ottawa Senators exploring joint bid for world junior hockey championship

    Quebec Finance Minister Eric Girard said Wednesday that the Quebec government, the Ottawa Senators and Quebecor are exploring the possibility of Ottawa and Quebec City entering a joint bid to host the 2023 world junior men's hockey championship. The tournament, which is scheduled to begin on Boxing Day in Novosibirsk, Russia, but was left without a host city after the International Ice Hockey Federation announced on Feb. 28 that it was withdrawing Russia's privilege to host international hockey

  • Thompson winner with 10.6 left, Sabres rally past Blackhawks

    CHICAGO (AP) — Tage Thompson scored the tiebreaking goal on a fortunate bounce with 10.6 seconds left and the Buffalo Sabres rallied from four down to beat the Chicago Blackhawks 6-5 on Monday night. Victor Olofsson had two goals and an assist to help the Sabres win for the first time in three games. Kyle Okposo, Vinnie Hinostroza and Alex Tuch also scored for Buffalo. Thompson, the team leader with 28 goals, broke his stick on a shot from left wing. The puck caromed off the boards behind the ne

  • Soccer fans, get ready to celebrate. Canada could clinch a World Cup berth at home Sunday

    UPDATE: The Canadian men won qualification to the 2022 World Cup, hammering an outmatched Jamaican side 4-0 on a frigid day at BMO Field. Here's a look at how fans reacted to the win. Jim Crawford says he remembers how surreal it was to be at the 1986 FIFA World Cup — the last time Canada's men's national team made an appearance in soccer's biggest show. Crawford travelled to Mexico that year to watch the team, which lost all its group stage games and didn't even score a goal. But the overmatche

  • Eugene Melnyk built complex legacy during 20 years of business in Ottawa

    As residents woke up to the news that Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk died on Monday, they remembered a man who saved the team from relocation nearly 20 years ago, but whose relationship with the city became complex. Melnyk bought the Sens and their home arena in 2003 for $130 million US when the previous franchise owner, Rod Bryden, went bankrupt. Melnyk put in the offer and reached a deal with creditors after Bryden's deal to reacquire the team was unsuccessful. The team reached its peak i

  • Tenn. lawmakers push for collegiate transgender athlete ban

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee would ban transgender athletes from participating in female college sports under legislation gaining traction inside the state's GOP-controlled General Assembly. The measure is one of 17 bills that have been introduced this year in Tennessee targeting LGBTQ people — more than any other state in the country, according to civil rights activists. “Even amid one of the most extreme time periods for anti-LGBTQ politics in our country’s history, lawmakers in Tennessee

  • Armoni Brooks on Raptors' demeanour during fire delay: ‘We were mentally locked in’

    Armoni Brooks listened to music all through the fire delay at Scotiabank Arena and just focused on staying mentally locked in until it was time to get back on the court. He talked about the strangeness of the whole situation after the game. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Malkin's hat trick powers Penguins to 11-2 romp over Detroit

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Evgeni Malkin had his 15th career hat trick and added an assist as the Pittsburgh Penguins drilled the reeling Detroit Red Wings 11-2 on Sunday night. Sidney Crosby, Kasperi Kapanen, Jeff Carter, Teddy Blueger, Danton Heinen, Brian Boyle and recently acquired Rickard Rakell also scored for the Penguins, who needed less than 30 minutes to take a 6-0 lead on their way to their first 11-goal game in nearly 30 years. Tristan Jarry made 33 saves to win for the sixth time in his last

  • 'Are you ready to meet your maker?': Thad Young's wife to social media troll

    On the latest episode of Hustle Play, Thaddeus Young and Chris Boucher discuss the craziest things they've heard fans say to players and how betting has made it worse. Also, Young tells the story of his wife clapping back at a heckler on social. Listen to the full episode wherever you get your podcasts or watch on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Karin Harjo becomes 1st female head coach in World Cup ski racing with new Alpine Canada job

    Alpine Canada has named former American assistant coach Karin Harjo the new head coach of the women's alpine team, making her the first-ever woman to lead a World Cup team. "It's not the first thing that I think about, but it is really important," Harjo told CBC Sports about breaking the gender barrier in coaching. "I'm really excited, and it is an honour to be entrusted with this leadership role and to work with such a talented group of athletes." Harjo comes to Alpine Canada from the U.S. Ski

  • Young Raptors get a glimpse into playoff basketball vs. Celtics

    The Boston Celtics were missing a flurry of starters vs. the Toronto Raptors but showed why they're one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference with a tough, focused and well-executed game at Scotiabank Arena. Albeit in a loss.

  • Why Fred VanVleet is vital to Toronto's 'Big-Ball' success

    It's easy to dismiss Fred VanVleet's role in the Raptors' new ideology but make no mistake about it, he's a rare breed in his approach and abilities which accompany&nbsp; Toronto's big wings perfectly. Listen to the full podcast on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • ‘Add it to the list’: Nick Nurse on odd night, fire delay at Scotiabank Arena

    The Toronto Raptors are no strangers to unusual game conditions, but a fire at Scotiabank Arena delaying their win over the Indiana Pacers was next level. Nurse spoke about his impressions of the building evacuation and pause in the game. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Varlamov makes 42 saves, Islanders hold off Blue Jackets 4-3

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Brock Nelson scored his career-high 32nd goal, Semyon Varlamov made 42 saves and the New York Islanders held off the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-3 on Tuesday night. Josh Bailey, Anthony Beauvillier and Zach Parise also scored as the Islanders snapped a two-game skid. New York moved within two points of Columbus in the standings, but both teams are well behind Washington for the last Eastern Conference wild-card spot. Vladimir Gavrikov scored twice for Columbus, which lost its f

  • 3 Upcoming Swtich games: Summer edition

    Here are 3 popular upcoming switch games for the summer of 2022.

  • Vasilevskiy, Lightning storm past Islanders 4-1

    NEW YORK (AP) — Andrei Vasilevskiy made 23 saves and Victor Hedman and Alex Killorn scored second-period goals to lead the Tampa Bay Lightning to a 4-1 victory over the New York Islanders on Sunday. Ross Colton and Mikhail Sergachev added third-period goals for the Lightning, (41-18-6), who have won two straight after a three-game losing streak. Iyla Sorokin made 18 saves on 20 shots in the first two periods and Semyon Varlamov stopped 12 shots in the third for the Islanders, whose lone goal was