APG|SGA (VTX:APGN) Has Some Difficulty Using Its Capital Effectively

If you're looking at a mature business that's past the growth phase, what are some of the underlying trends that pop up? More often than not, we'll see a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) and a declining amount of capital employed. Trends like this ultimately mean the business is reducing its investments and also earning less on what it has invested. So after we looked into APG|SGA (VTX:APGN), the trends above didn't look too great.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on APG|SGA is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.28 = CHF28m ÷ (CHF189m - CHF90m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Thus, APG|SGA has an ROCE of 28%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 11% earned by companies in a similar industry.

roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for APG|SGA compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for APG|SGA.

How Are Returns Trending?

The trend of ROCE at APG|SGA is showing some signs of weakness. The company used to generate 43% on its capital five years ago but it has since fallen noticeably. In addition to that, APG|SGA is now employing 27% less capital than it was five years ago. The combination of lower ROCE and less capital employed can indicate that a business is likely to be facing some competitive headwinds or seeing an erosion to its moat. If these underlying trends continue, we wouldn't be too optimistic going forward.

On a side note, APG|SGA's current liabilities are still rather high at 47% of total assets. This effectively means that suppliers (or short-term creditors) are funding a large portion of the business, so just be aware that this can introduce some elements of risk. Ideally we'd like to see this reduce as that would mean fewer obligations bearing risks.

The Key Takeaway

In short, lower returns and decreasing amounts capital employed in the business doesn't fill us with confidence. Long term shareholders who've owned the stock over the last five years have experienced a 42% depreciation in their investment, so it appears the market might not like these trends either. That being the case, unless the underlying trends revert to a more positive trajectory, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

On a separate note, we've found 3 warning signs for APG|SGA you'll probably want to know about.

