APG and OMERS Infrastructure to Acquire Groendus

Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System
·5 min read
Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System
Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System

AMSTERDAM, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

  • Investment marks first infrastructure investment for OMERS in the Netherlands

  • APG expands further its portfolio in line with its strategy to support innovative solutions for the energy transition on behalf of ABP

  • APG and OMERS, as active investors, plan to support Groendus’ ambitious energy transition growth plans

(May 18, 2022) – APG and OMERS Infrastructure have today announced the signing of an agreement to jointly acquire Groendus from NPM Capital. Groendus is an energy transition platform in the Netherlands that was established in 2021 through the merger of six companies in the rooftop solar, metering and energy services spaces. APG’s investment is done on behalf of its pension fund client ABP. APG is the largest pension provider in the Netherlands; OMERS Infrastructure is investing on behalf of OMERS, one of the largest pension plans in Canada.

Groendus develops, builds and operates energy assets as well as provides a wide portfolio of ancillary services for its customers. With its team of over 130 people in the Netherlands, Groendus has so far worked with more than 4,000 companies, municipalities and institutions, and has installed more than 170 MWp of solar capacity and over 12,000 meters to date. Groendus is committed to grow its portfolio of 300 solar projects, and also expects to provide customers with an increasing suite of energy transition solutions, such as EV charging and battery storage.

Alastair Hall, Senior Managing Director and Head of Europe, OMERS Infrastructure, says: “We’re thrilled to be announcing today our first investment in European renewables. In Groendus, we see an excellent opportunity for OMERS to invest into an energy transition growth platform with a clear mission to enable its commercial, industrial and public customers to decarbonize. Alongside APG, we look forward to working with Groendus’ experienced leadership team and playing an active role in helping the company continue to grow and deliver on its purpose to enable 100% clean energy for every organization and institution in the Netherlands.”

APG is one of the most active global infrastructure investors and is looking into supporting companies that focus on renewable energy assets and innovative solutions for the energy transition. Jan-Willem Ruisbroek, Head of Global Infrastructure Investment Strategy at APG, says: “APG is excited to announce the investment in Groendus, which is a rare opportunity in the accelerating Dutch energy transition space and fits the core of our strategy. As a pension investor, we are continuously looking for attractive, long-term, responsible investments. Not only do we expect solid returns, it also contributes to APG’s ambition to support the development and scale up of technology enabling a rapid energy transition in the Netherlands as well as the UN Sustainable Development Goals. We are grateful to NPM for establishing the Groendus platform which serves as a foundation of future growth and look forward to working together with OMERS Infrastructure in the years to come to support Groendus in its mission and ensure a long-term, stable and sustainable investment return for our pension fund client APB and its participants.”

René Raaijmakers, CEO Groendus, says: “There is an urgent need to transform the traditional energy supply into a sustainable, clean energy system. Jointly with our customers, Groendus makes a major contribution through its renewable energy assets, insights by smart metering data and with our unique peer-to-peer sustainable energy trading platform. We build on the support and strong financial backing of our shareholders. We are grateful for the huge impact NPM Capital has made during the initial years bringing together six companies into the Groendus platform. We are proud for the trust given to our team by OMERS Infrastructure and APG, allowing Groendus to accelerate its efforts to continue building the energy transition service portfolio for our customers.”

Following close of the transaction, Groendus will become OMERS Infrastructure’s fifth global investment in renewable power, alongside Azure Power (India), FRV Australia, Leeward Renewable Energy (USA) and Navisun (USA). For APG, the investment builds on its already substantial global energy transition portfolio following its previous investments in renewable energy assets like Merkur (Germany) and Vasa Vind (Sweden).

APG and OMERS Infrastructure were advised by Voltiq, Rothschild, Latham & Watkins, Loyens & Loeff, Strategy&, Arcadis and EY. The closing of the transaction is expected in Q3 2022, subject to customary regulatory approvals. Terms of the deal are not being disclosed.

OMERS PR Contact
James Thompson
Director of Communications
E: JaThompson@omers.com
T: +44(0)7443 264 154

APG
Lot Folgering
E: lot.folgering@apg.nl
T: +31(0)6 108 212 78

About OMERS Infrastructure
OMERS Infrastructure manages investments globally in infrastructure on behalf of OMERS, a defined benefit pension plan for municipal employees in the Province of Ontario, Canada, and third-party investors through its Strategic Partnership Program. OMERS Infrastructure currently has approximately C$32 billion in assets under management and over 30 investments, principally in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific and across sectors including energy, digital services, transportation and government-regulated services. OMERS Infrastructure has employees in Toronto, New York, the U.K., Continental Europe (including Amsterdam, NL), Asia and Australia. More information: www.omersinfrastructure.com.

About APG
As the largest pension provider in the Netherlands APG looks after the pensions of 4.8 million participants. APG provides executive consultancy, asset management, pension administration, pension communication and employer services. We work for pension funds and employers in the sectors of education, government, construction, cleaning, housing associations, sheltered employment organizations, medical specialists, and architects. APG manages approximately €606 billion (March 2022) in pension assets. With approximately 3,000 employees we work from Heerlen, Amsterdam, Brussels, New York, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Beijing.
www.apg.nl


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Who is under more pressure to win the Battle of Alberta?

    It's been 31 years since Edmonton and Calgary squared off on postseason ice and both teams find themselves under enormous pressure. The Flames could be on their last run with Johnny Gaudreau while the Oilers cannot afford to keep failing in the pursuit of a Stanley Cup with Connor McDavid at the helm.

  • Humboldt applies for government help to fund $35M Broncos tribute centre

    The City of Humboldt is taking another step forward with its proposed Broncos tribute centre. On May 5, Humboldt city council approved submitting an application to the provincial and federal initiative known as the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP). Humboldt city manager Joe Day said ICIP funding could cover up to 73 per cent, roughly $25 million, of the $35-million project. "We see the remaining $10 million or so coming from some contributions from the city itself, partners that

  • Maple Leafs lose to Lightning in latest Game 7 heartbreaker

    The Maple Leafs once again came up empty in the first round.

  • Rangers, Flames win Game 7s in OT, advance to 2nd round

    NEW YORK (AP) — Artemi Panarin scored a power-play goal 4:46 into overtime and the New York Rangers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 Sunday night to advance to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Mika Zibanejad had a goal and two assists, and Chris Kreider and K’Andre Miller also scored for New York, which got its third straight comeback win after trailing 3-1 in the series. Andrew Copp had two assists and Igor Shesterkin stopped 42 shots. The Rangers are the first team in NHL playoff

  • CFL, CFLPA talks on new agreement break off

    TORONTO — The CFL and CFL Players' Association broke off negotiations on a new collective bargaining agreement Saturday. The move comes after the two sides met for roughly 16 hours into the night Friday, then returned to the bargaining table Saturday morning. The current agreement, reached in 2019 and amended last year to allow the league to stage a 14-game campaign, is slated to expire at 12 a.m. ET on Sunday. It’s unclear when the two sides will meet again. Training camps are scheduled to open

  • Joy Drop: The power of the WNBA and playoff perseverance

    Hello! Hello! Friday is here, and we are all ready for a relaxing weekend. Except for the Leafs' fans who are all pumped up for Game 7 Saturday night (CBC, CBCSports.ca, 7 p.m. ET) in the series against reigning Stanley Cup champions, the Tampa Bay Lightning. Good luck to all the fans out there who are rooting for their NHL teams! I believe in never giving up and when we are in the playoffs, I think it is even more powerful. One such example is Talaya Crawford. I was so excited and happy to see

  • Oilers' Draisaitl take part in warm-ups before Game 7 against Kings

    EDMONTON — Leon Draisaitl was on the ice Saturday as the Edmonton Oilers warmed up for Game 7 of the first-round NHL playoff series against the L.A. Kings. The 26-year-old star centre did nor participate in the morning skate earlier in the day and head coach Jay Woodcroft declined to comment on whether he would be available for the decisive game. Draisaitl appeared to suffer an ankle injury when he was pulled over backwards during a scrum in the first period of the Oilers' 4-2 win in Game 6 on T

  • Lightning strike first against Panthers, win 4-1 in Game 1

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Pierre-Edouard Bellemare scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period, Andrei Vasilevskiy remained red-hot with 34 saves and the Tampa Bay Lightning topped the Florida Panthers 4-1 in Game 1 of an Eastern Conference semifinal series Tuesday night. Nikita Kucherov and Corey Perry each had a goal and an assist, and Ross Colton also scored for the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions, who went ahead 1-0 against their in-state rivals for the second consecutive season.

  • Swelling around Kuemper's eye subsides, prepares for Blues

    DENVER (AP) — The swelling around Colorado Avalanche goalie Darcy Kuemper's right eye has subsided a week after catching a stick blade through his mask. ' “I can see now,” he said with a laugh Sunday after practice. This remains clear to him, too: The incident could’ve been far more serious. “I got pretty lucky," Kuemper said, “that it wasn’t worse.” The stick of Nashville center Ryan Johansen slipped through the protective bars on Kuemper's mask and caught him around the eyelid during Game 3 on

  • Golden Knights fire Pete DeBoer after parts of three seasons

    After a disappointing season and driving a wedge with another netminder, Pete DeBoer is out as Vegas's head coach.

  • Three 7s: NHL has Game 7 tripleheader on tap for Saturday

    BOSTON (AP) — The players dream of it. The fans look forward to it. Game 7. And on Saturday, there will be three of them. The NHL is wrapping up the first round of the playoffs with a rare treat: back-to-back-to-back seventh games that will go a long way toward shaping the conference semifinals. The Carolina Hurricanes will host Boston in a matinee, followed by the two-time defending champion Lightning at Toronto and the Kings in Edmonton. It’s the first Game 7 tripleheader since 2014. “It’s goi

  • Should the Leafs replace Sheldon Keefe with Barry Trotz?

    Arguably the best coach in the NHL is a free agent. Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss if Barry Trotz could help the Maple Leafs get over the hump.

  • Olympic champion Kelsey Mitchell takes silver at Nations Cup track cycling

    MILTON, Ont. — Canadian cyclist Kelsey Mitchell had a specific gameplan for the women's sprint final against Germany's Emma Hinze on Friday night at the Tissot UCI Track Nations Cup. "I wanted to make it hurt," she said. "I wanted to make it hurt for her and me." Mission accomplished on that front. It just didn't pay off with a gold medal. The painful grind from a blistering final two laps was evident as the rivals pushed each other in the best-of-three final on the Mattamy National Cycling Cent

  • Lightning down Leafs in Game 7 as Toronto endures more playoff heartbreak

    TORONTO — This playoff heartbreak felt different for the Maple Leafs. A team that had so often stumbled in big moments went toe-to-toe with the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions. In the end, however, the result was the same — and perhaps even more crushing because of what might have been. Nick Paul scored twice, including an incredible individual effort on the winner late in the second period, as the Tampa Bay Lightning topped Toronto 2-1 in Game 7 on Saturday to win the team's first-roun

  • 'Part of a great family': program teaches Muslim kids how to play hockey

    Two months ago, most of the kids in the "Try Hockey" program had never even tried on a pair of skates. Now, they're hockey players. Twenty boys and girls from ages seven to 10 spent the 10-week program learning everything from holding a stick to skating drills. Many of them loved it so much they say they'll sign up for minor hockey programs in the fall. Some of the kids are newcomers and others grew up in the community. Dana Eldlk is one of the players. Before she laced up her skates for the fir

  • Five things to know about the National Hockey League playoffs

    Here are five things to know as we head into Tuesday's post-season action: BATTLE OF FLORIDA The two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning and the Presidents' Trophy-winning Florida Panthers are meeting in the playoffs for the second consecutive season, with Game 1 starting Tuesday on Florida’s home ice. The NHL started awarding the Presidents’ Trophy in 1986 to the club with the best regular-season record, and this marks the ninth time that the winner of that trophy has faced

  • Métis youth swimmer becomes 1st transgender male to compete in Manitoba

    Kahnay Johnson is breaking barriers in the Manitoba swim world by being the first transgender male to compete in the province. On May 7, the 15-year-old Métis swimmer and member of the St. James Seals Swim Club officially competed in the male category in the Bison Sprint Invitational Meet hosted by the University of Manitoba Bisons swim team in Winnipeg. "It was really cool, it was a little scary, but I think everything's a little scary [the] first time around," he said. Kahnay ended up with som

  • Connor McDavid puts the Oilers on his back

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the heroic performance from Connor McDavid in Game 7 as the Oilers defeated the Los Angeles Kings.

  • Kreider scores late, Rangers edge Pens 5-3 to force Game 7

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Chris Kreider's long slap shot bounced over Louis Domingue and into the net with 1:28 left and the New York Rangers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-3 on Friday night to push their thrilling first-round series to a deciding Game 7. Kreider's second of the game and fourth of the playoffs sent the series back to New York. Andrew Copp added an empty netter for good measure in the waning seconds. Game 7 is Sunday at Madison Square Garden. Mike Zibanejad had two goals and two assists

  • Leafs should find validation in struggle with Lightning

    There's no guarantees the result will be any different as the Leafs and Lightning head to a Game 7, but that doesn't mean that Toronto hasn't proven it's different.