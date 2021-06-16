APF Canada to Host Livestream with Zanny Minton Beddoes, Editor-in-Chief of The Economist and 2021 John H. McArthur Distinguished Fellow

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada (APF Canada) is pleased to host a virtual event featuring our 3rd John H. McArthur Distinguished Fellow, Zanny Minton Beddoes, Editor-in-Chief of The Economist, on Friday, June 18, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. PDT / 12:00 p.m. EDT / 5:00 p.m. BST.



The growth and strength of the Chinese economy and President Xi’s more aggressive foreign policy approach have put China and the U.S. on a collision course that threatens to upend our global order. In a livestream discussion presented by Deloitte and entitled ‘Duelling Superpowers: What does this mean for the rest of us?’, Ms. Minton Beddoes will offer her unique perspectives on this timely topic of global geopolitical importance.

The event is open to the media and the public.

During more than 25 years at The Economist, Ms. Minton Beddoes has written special reports on the world economy, Germany, Latin American finance, global finance, and Central Asia. Ms. Minton Beddoes is a renowned global economics expert, sought-after for her authoritative perspectives on the world economy. She previously worked at the IMF, and as an adviser to the Minister of Finance in Poland.

About the John H. McArthur Distinguished Fellowship

The John H. McArthur Distinguished Fellowship is an initiative established by the Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada to honour John H. McArthur, an exemplary Canadian, world-renowned business educator, and former Chair of the APF Canada Board of Directors. Dr. McArthur, who passed away August 20, 2019, was a native of Burnaby, British Columbia, an Officer of the Order of Canada, and Dean Emeritus at Harvard Business School.

Supported by the creation of a C$2-million fund and a growing number of generous donors, the Distinguished Fellowship is awarded to an accomplished global thought leader who will elevate the work of the Foundation through public engagement. Former John H. McArthur Distinguished Fellows include (2019) Michael R. Bloomberg, Founder of Bloomberg LP and Bloomberg Philanthropies, and 108th Mayor of New York City and (2017) Fareed Zakaria, Host of “Fareed Zakaria GPS” for CNN Worldwide, Journalist, and Bestselling Author.

Learn more about APF Canada’s John H. McArthur Fellowship and our Inaugural John H. McArthur Research Fellows at www.asiapacific.ca/grants/mcarthur-fellowship

About the Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada

The Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada is a not-for-profit organization focused on Canada’s relations with Asia. Our mission is to be Canada’s catalyst for engagement with Asia and Asia’s bridge to Canada. APF Canada is dedicated to strengthening ties between Canada and Asia with a focus on seven thematic areas: trade and investment, surveys and polling, regional security, digital technologies, domestic networks, sustainable development, and Asia Competency. APF Canada provides high-quality, relevant, and timely information, insights, and perspectives on Canada-Asia relations through a variety of publications and projects.

Visit APF Canada at www.asiapacific.ca

