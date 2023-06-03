Apex High School wins North Carolina softball state championship over Hickory Ridge

Apex High just wouldn’t give up in the North Carolina 4A state softball championship series. And that’s why the Cougars are state champions today.

Apex rallied to win Game 2 and the deciding Game 3 Saturday in Durham, upsetting Hickory Ridge and claiming the title.

Led by pitcher Anna Dew, an Elon recruit, Hickory Ridge won Game 1 3-0 Friday night and was in position to win Game 2 -- and the title.

Hickory Ridge led 4-0 after the first inning and was up 6-5 in the final inning of regulation.

Down to its last at-bat, with the championship on the line, Apex tied the game to force extra innings. Apex won the second game courtesy of an 8th inning two-run homer from Kaleigh Ayscue.

Then in Game 3, Hickory Ridge led 5-2 going into the seventh and final inning, three outs from victory.

Apex scored six runs in the inning, aided by a three Hickory Ridge errors, to win 8-5.

