Apex Healthcare Berhad (KLSE:AHEALTH) Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend

Readers hoping to buy Apex Healthcare Berhad (KLSE:AHEALTH) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Meaning, you will need to purchase Apex Healthcare Berhad's shares before the 1st of June to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 16th of June.

The company's upcoming dividend is RM0.055 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of RM0.09 per share to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Apex Healthcare Berhad has a trailing yield of approximately 2.3% on its current stock price of MYR3.93. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. That's why it's good to see Apex Healthcare Berhad paying out a modest 28% of its earnings. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. Over the last year it paid out 58% of its free cash flow as dividends, within the usual range for most companies.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. For this reason, we're glad to see Apex Healthcare Berhad's earnings per share have risen 19% per annum over the last five years. Apex Healthcare Berhad has an average payout ratio which suggests a balance between growing earnings and rewarding shareholders. This is a reasonable combination that could hint at some further dividend increases in the future.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Apex Healthcare Berhad has lifted its dividend by approximately 11% a year on average. It's exciting to see that both earnings and dividends per share have grown rapidly over the past few years.

To Sum It Up

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Apex Healthcare Berhad? Earnings per share have grown at a nice rate in recent times and over the last year, Apex Healthcare Berhad paid out less than half its earnings and a bit over half its free cash flow. Overall we think this is an attractive combination and worthy of further research.

In light of that, while Apex Healthcare Berhad has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. To help with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Apex Healthcare Berhad that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.

