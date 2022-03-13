Apex Friendship’s dream season ends with loss to Chambers in 4A state final

Apex Friendship scored the second most team points in a quarter in Saturday’s N.C. 4A girls’ basketball state final at the Dean Smith Center.

But the Patriots’ 14 first-quarter points were surpassed by 19 from Chambers (Charlotte) in a fourth quarter that ended Apex Friendship’s state championship dream 46-44.

The Patriots’ 12 second-quarter points were more than the Cougars scored in any quarter but the last, which made the difference.

”We shot quick. We made some lazy passes,” Apex Friendship coach Scott Campbell said. “Since the first day of practice, we’ve talked about the way to feed a run is to shoot quick.

”I’m extremely proud of what this team has accomplished. Sadly, only one team gets to celebrate at the end of the season.”

Apex Friendship (29-3) took a 10-point (26-16) lead into the locker room at halftime. The Patriots’ second-quarter scoring advantage was paced by Jada Coleman, who finished with a game-high 16 points. Coleman’s seven second stanza points (3 for 3 on field goals, including one three-point play) outscored Chambers by one.

Apex Friendship (which led 14-10 after the opening period and 34-27 after the third) converted 8 of 9 first-half free throws, while Chambers made just 1 of 2.

Indya Nivar’s strong drive and finish in the fourth quarter’s opening minute was the Patriots’ lone field goal among a 12-3 Chambers spurt among the period’s first four minutes.

”The way to stop a run is to make them play some defense,” Campbell said. “For four straight possessions, we didn’t make them play any defense at all.”

Apex Friendship trailed 39-37 after a Cougars steal and Jazlyn Harris’ layup with 3:43 remaining.

Nivar, the Eastern Regional Champion’s Most Outstanding Player, scored five straight points in the final two minutes, including a 3-pointer at the 1:46 mark. Her steal and left-handed layup gave Apex Friendship its last lead (44-43) with 56.2 seconds left.

Nivar, a McDonalds All-American bound for Stanford, finished with 14 points (5-of-16 field goals) and seven rebounds against a variety of defenses.

”Aaliyah El guarded a Stanford commit today, and she gave her a lot of trouble,” Chambers coach Donnell Rhyne said. “She guarded her from baseline to baseline.

”Any time she got the ball, we tried to get it out of her hands.”

Cougars post player Seini Hicks posted a double-double (10 points and 14 rebounds) en route to Championship MVP honors. Harris added 14 points.

Notable

▪ Chambers’ defense was integral to a historical accomplishment. Chambers (24-6) became the first school to win three consecutive 4A girls basketball state championships.

▪ Apex Friendship reached a team sport state final for the first time since the school opened in 2015. Campbell coached in his second state final, including while leading the Patriots’ intra-town archrival Apex (beaten by South Mecklenburg) in 2006.