Apex defeats Middle Creek, clinches control of its own playoffs destiny

Apex entered the fourth quarter of Friday’s “Homecoming” game having scored four touchdowns against South Wake Athletic 4A Conference rival Middle Creek.

The win was in hand. Only “window dressing” details remained on the Cougars’ state playoffs positioning strengthening night.

Apex (8-0) secured a 45-6 win over Middle Creek to clinch control of its own destiny. A Cougars’ win in either of the team’s last two regular-season games will secure Apex’s first state playoffs berth since 2014.

The number “two” was marked from the outset. Apex’s Ian Bright — wearing jersey No. 22 — scored the Cougars’ first two touchdowns, one in each of the first two quarters.

Bright’s 5-yard scoring run followed back-to-back 10-plus yards rushes by teammate Jayvion Danzy. Thereafter, Bright scored, again, from the Mustangs’ 1-yard line.

Danzy added his own 3-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. Apex drew Middle Creek offsides on the subsequent, would-be extra point attempt. The Cougars, instead, attempted a two-point conversion led by quarterback Chase Klingemann — wearing jersey No. 2.

Klingemann’s keeper stretched Apex’s lead to 22-0.

Bright struck again with another 1-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.

Middle Creek (4-4) got on the board in the fourth quarter with a long touchdown run by Michael Beatty.

Cougars’ kicker Caleb Willis added a 46-yard field goal to the fourth quarter’s window dressing, which included two more Apex touchdowns.

Apex defeated Middle Creek for the first time since 2008. The Mustangs had won the previous 13 meetings between the schools, including last fall’s two-point decision (49-47). Friday’s 39-points scoring difference was Middle Creek’s most lopsided setback this season.

The Cougars’ state playoffs positioning is “two-fold,” in that it is accented by a related program milestone recognized earlier this season. Ian Boyd (Apex Class of 2016), a two-way starter on the school’s 2014 state playoff team, was inducted into Apex’s Athletics Hall of Fame this fall.

The Cougars are seeking their first conference championship in 20 years.