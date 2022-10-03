APCO Holdings Releases Free Guide for Auto Dealers: Building a Profitable Offense—A Playbook for Winning the Reinsurance Game

Norcross, GA, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- APCO Holdings, LLC, a leading provider and administrator of automotive F&I products and home to the EasyCare and GWC Warranty brands, has released a free guide for auto and RV dealers, titled Building a Profitable Offense: A Playbook for Winning the Reinsurance Game. The eBook is designed to help dealers choose the best reinsurance structure for their short-term and long-term goals.

“Many dealers can tell you the advantages that their reinsurance program offers, but not every dealer has aligned their reinsurance structure with an F&I philosophy designed to maximize profits and meet business objectives,” said David DeCredico, Senior Vice President, Wealth Building & Strategic Accounts at APCO Holdings, LLC. “A profitable reinsurance strategy requires a customized game plan involving many factors, which we have detailed in our guide.”

APCO Holdings developed the guide as a visual playbook using football analogies to simplify the complexities of reinsurance. From draft day, to choosing an offensive strategy, analyzing defense and developing a game plan, auto dealers will gain a better understanding of how to break free from average performance and work with their provider to achieve champion status.

“Whether it’s capital for short-term expansion or higher returns for long-term wealth building, dealers should know which reinsurance structure is best for their needs, how to develop an F&I sales strategy to maximize reinsurance profits, how to train staff and what to expect from their provider,” said DeCredico.

To download the free guide, Building a Profitable Offense, visit the EasyCare Resource Library: https://go.easycare.com/ReinsurancePlaybook

About APCO Holdings, LLC

Since 1984, APCO has grown to become a leading provider and administrator of F&I products for the auto industry. Built on a foundation of financial security and a commitment to understanding our customers' needs, APCO is a trusted partner to some of the most well-respected insurers, highly successful dealerships, and leading auto industry players in the country. The company markets its products using the EasyCare, GWC Warranty, and MemberCare brands, as well as other private label products, through a network of independent agents and an internal salesforce that specialize in consulting with and servicing the automotive dealership markets. EasyCare, GWC Warranty, and MemberCare F&I products are the only "MotorTrend® Recommended Best Buy" in the industry. They also carry top ratings from the Better Business Bureau, have protected over 11 million customers, and have paid over $3.5 billion in claims.

