APB Resources Berhad (KLSE:APB) Stock Is Going Strong But Fundamentals Look Uncertain: What Lies Ahead ?

APB Resources Berhad's (KLSE:APB) stock is up by a considerable 12% over the past three months. However, we wonder if the company's inconsistent financials would have any adverse impact on the current share price momentum. Specifically, we decided to study APB Resources Berhad's ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for APB Resources Berhad is:

5.6% = RM8.6m ÷ RM153m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. That means that for every MYR1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated MYR0.06 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of APB Resources Berhad's Earnings Growth And 5.6% ROE

At first glance, APB Resources Berhad's ROE doesn't look very promising. A quick further study shows that the company's ROE doesn't compare favorably to the industry average of 12% either. Despite this, surprisingly, APB Resources Berhad saw an exceptional 25% net income growth over the past five years. So, there might be other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

As a next step, we compared APB Resources Berhad's net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 13%.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. If you're wondering about APB Resources Berhad's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is APB Resources Berhad Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

APB Resources Berhad's very high LTM (or last twelve month) payout ratio of 129% suggests that the company is paying more to its shareholders than what it is earning. Despite this, the company's earnings grew significantly as we saw above. Having said that, the high payout ratio is definitely risky and something to keep an eye on. You can see the 3 risks we have identified for APB Resources Berhad by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

Moreover, APB Resources Berhad is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years.

Summary

In total, we're a bit ambivalent about APB Resources Berhad's performance. While no doubt its earnings growth is pretty substantial, its ROE and earnings retention is quite poor. So while the company has managed to grow its earnings in spite of this, we are unconvinced if this growth could extend, especially during troubled times. Up till now, we've only made a short study of the company's growth data. So it may be worth checking this free detailed graph of APB Resources Berhad's past earnings, as well as revenue and cash flows to get a deeper insight into the company's performance.

