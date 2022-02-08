ApartmentAdvisor "Moving in Together" Survey Reveals the Keys to Successful Couple Cohabitation: Dating Longer Before Moving In, Splitting the Rent and Ample Living Space All Contribute to Higher Relationship Satisfaction

CAMBRIDGE, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2022 / With Valentine's Day approaching, ApartmentAdvisor.com, an online apartment search platform, today released new research exploring the ins and outs of moving in with a romantic partner. The company surveyed 1,002 unmarried Americans currently living with their significant other to uncover insights into how couples manage the practical aspects of living together and how cohabitation impacts their relationships.

Key findings:

Couples that date for a year or more before moving in together are more likely to be highly satisfied with their relationship.

Splitting the rent evenly and equal distribution of household chores drive happier couple cohabitation (although equality in most chores is not the norm).

Cramped quarters cramp relationships: people sharing small living spaces are more likely to be dissatisfied with their relationship.

Couples that cohabitate tend to argue more since moving in together, but they also have more sex.

Messiness and spending habits are among the most common complaints about live-in romantic partners.

Eighty-seven percent (87%) of respondents believe that living together before tying the knot gives couples a better chance at a successful marriage.

"Moving in with your significant other is a big decision," said Tom Gilmore, co-founder and CEO at ApartmentAdvisor.com. "The ApartmentAdvisor Moving In Together Survey offers insights into what couples can expect once they make this milestone move together, as well as the best practices for happy cohabitation."

Couples searching for an apartment can use ApartmentAdvisor to find the right place in the right location. The site provides a myriad of filters to tailor your listings search, and it ranks and rates search results according to which listings offer the best deals. Along with the Moving In Together Survey, ApartmentAdvisor also shared a guide for couples featuring tips for moving in together.

Methodology

ApartmentAdvisor surveyed 1,002 unmarried Americans who live with their romantic partner. The survey was fielded online the week of January 20, 2022 by Full Spectrum Insights through Pollfish. The qualified sample was balanced according to U.S. census demographic, geographic and sociographic parameters. The full report can be found here: https://www.apartmentadvisor.com/guide/moving-in-together-survey.

About ApartmentAdvisor

ApartmentAdvisor (www.apartmentadvisor.com) helps renters easily find the right apartment. The platform combines rigorous rent price analytics and neighborhood insights, empowering renters with a more transparent way to compare prices, features and locations of available apartments.

ApartmentAdvisor was founded in 2020 by a team of founders and engineers from TripAdvisor and CarGurus, including Langley Steinert (co-founder of TripAdvisor and founder and executive chairman at CarGurus); Tom Gilmore (founder and CEO of VacationHomeRentals, sold to TripAdvisor); Josh Arnold (engineering at TripAdvisor and director of data science for MineralTree); and Oliver Chrzan (former chief technology officer at CarGurus). The company is based in Cambridge, MA.

