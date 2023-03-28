Apartment resident runs over and kills two maintenance workers, Nebraska cops say

Mike Stunson
·1 min read
Getty Images

Two maintenance workers of a Nebraska apartment complex were intentionally run over and killed by a resident, police say.

Taylor Bradley, 27, has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder following the incident Monday, March 27, at Lodge Apartments in Lincoln, police chief Teresa Ewins said in a news briefing Tuesday streamed by KOLN.

It’s unclear what led to the incident. Ewins said Bradley “purposefully located” the maintenance workers and drove with “intent” into them.

The maintenance workers were discovered in a grassy area of the parking lot and were pronounced dead at the scene, the police chief said. They have not been publicly identified, but Ewins said they were both men in their 40s.

“This is a tragic event for the families and all involved, as well as our community,” Ewins said.

Bradley was apprehended about 10 minutes after officers were dispatched to the apartment complex, police said. She lives at the complex.

There were multiple witnesses to the crash, and Ewins said surveillance footage also captures the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lincoln police at 402-441-6000.

Bradley was jailed in the Lancaster County Department of Corrections.

