Apartment fire in West Covina kills three people, including two children

Thomas Curwen
·1 min read

A fire in an apartment building in West Covina early Sunday killed three people, an elderly woman and two young children, according to authorities and media reports.

The blaze was reported just before 1 a.m. at the Rollingwood Apartments, authorities said. First responders found an apartment engulfed in flames and upgraded the response to a two-alarm fire requiring more personnel on scene.

Los Angeles County Fire Department arrived and assisted in putting out the fire, sending crews from two neighboring stations, according to a spokesperson.

West Covina police and fire authorities were not available for further details.

Residents of the apartment building were evacuated, one of whom spoke to KTLA-TV and described the fire as “outrageous, a really big fire.”

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

